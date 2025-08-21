Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Scientists Highlight the Beauty of Survival in Wildlife Photography Competition

By Jessica Stewart on August 21, 2025
Sparring saigas

Sparring saigas on the steppe by Andrey Giljov. Overall Winner.

Researchers from around the world entered their best imagery into the BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology image competition. These scientific images are not only aesthetically pleasing; they also show the ways in which wildlife fights to survive. From clever camouflage to battling for resources, these images show both the beauty and struggle of life on Earth.

With his beautifully framed photo of two saigas engaged in battle, Andrey Giljov won the competition. Giljov, who is a a senior lecturer at Saint Petersburg State University, took the image from a camoflauged hide deep in Central Asia’s steppes. Saigas, a type of antelope known for its oversized nose, are tough animals that defend large harems of females. While the battles can be vicious, Giljov was able to capture a quieter moment.

“Saiga fights in spring, outside of the tournament season, are quieter and more about training than determining status,” he shares. “However, the males take every opportunity to practice.”

His photograph, where the sandy colored saigas blend into their environment, is a fascinating look at the Eurasian animal’s social behavior. And this was just one of many interesting images in the compeition, which also awarded winners in four categories: Collective and Social Behavior, Life in Motion, Research in Action, and Colorful Strategies.

Particularly interesting is an image by Dr. Abhijeet Bayani, a biologist from the Indian Institute of Science. His photograph of a black and yellow beetle won the Colorful Strategies category. The photo is certainly beautiful, but it becomes all the more fascinating when Dr. Bayani recounts the story of its coloration.

“When I first found the beetle, it appeared to be just a drab-looking insect without any evident pattern,” he recalls. “But as I began spending time photographing it from the front, the beetle seemed to perceive my camera lens as a predator. It suddenly turned jet black and bright yellow, developing black spots that created a bull-like face, out of nowhere.”

Scroll down to see even more winners from the contest and head over to BMC Ecology and Evolution to read all of the stories behind the images.

Researchers from around the world entered their best imagery into the joint 2025 BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology competition.

Yellow and black beetle

Deimatic Beetle’s Eye for an Eye by Abhijeet Bayani, Indian Institute of Science. Winner, Colorful Strategies

Newly hatched nymphs of Acanthocoris scaber clustered tightly together on the underside of a leaf.

Nymphs and nature: A Close-Up Journey by Sritam Kumar Sethy. Winner, Collective and Social Behavior

Breaching humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) from a rib boat in Varanger, Norway.

Jump! by Alwin Hardenbol. Runner-Up, Life in Motion

Digital rendering of Pterosaurs in flight over the Jurassic Hebridean Basin

Pterosaurs in flight over the Jurassic Hebridean Basin by Natalia Jagielska. Winner, Life in Motion

Male blue ground beetle waiting to be radio tagged

Radio-Tagging to study one of the UK’s rarest beetles by Nick Royle, University of Exeter, UK. Winner, Research in Action

The photos highlight the beauty and struggle of life looking to survive—and thrive—on Earth.

Asian Grass Frog camouflaging itself on a tree

Mastering the art of camouflage by Sritam Kumar Sethy. Runner-Up, Colorful Strategies

Non-invasive monitoring study on capercaillie

Galliform Guard Duty by Jack Bamber. Runner-Up, Research in Action

Black and white photo of Barnacle geese

The lookout by Alwin Hardenbol. Highly Commended, Collective and Social Behavior

Birds of prey in flight fighting over an eel

Saving my catch in flight by Delip K. Das. Highly Commended, Collective and Social Behavior

Jewelled gecko sitting in a shrub

Spot me if you can by Jonathan Goldenberg. Highly Commended, Colorful Strategies

BMC Ecology and Evolution: Website 

All images via BMC Ecology and Evolution.

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
