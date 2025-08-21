Scientists Highlight the Beauty of Survival in Wildlife Photography Competition

Researchers from around the world entered their best imagery into the BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology image competition. These scientific images are not only aesthetically pleasing; they also show the ways in which wildlife fights to survive. From clever camouflage to battling for resources, these images show both the beauty and struggle of life on Earth.

With his beautifully framed photo of two saigas engaged in battle, Andrey Giljov won the competition. Giljov, who is a a senior lecturer at Saint Petersburg State University, took the image from a camoflauged hide deep in Central Asia’s steppes. Saigas, a type of antelope known for its oversized nose, are tough animals that defend large harems of females. While the battles can be vicious, Giljov was able to capture a quieter moment.

“Saiga fights in spring, outside of the tournament season, are quieter and more about training than determining status,” he shares. “However, the males take every opportunity to practice.”

His photograph, where the sandy colored saigas blend into their environment, is a fascinating look at the Eurasian animal’s social behavior. And this was just one of many interesting images in the compeition, which also awarded winners in four categories: Collective and Social Behavior, Life in Motion, Research in Action, and Colorful Strategies.

Particularly interesting is an image by Dr. Abhijeet Bayani, a biologist from the Indian Institute of Science. His photograph of a black and yellow beetle won the Colorful Strategies category. The photo is certainly beautiful, but it becomes all the more fascinating when Dr. Bayani recounts the story of its coloration.

“When I first found the beetle, it appeared to be just a drab-looking insect without any evident pattern,” he recalls. “But as I began spending time photographing it from the front, the beetle seemed to perceive my camera lens as a predator. It suddenly turned jet black and bright yellow, developing black spots that created a bull-like face, out of nowhere.”

Scroll down to see even more winners from the contest and head over to BMC Ecology and Evolution to read all of the stories behind the images.

Researchers from around the world entered their best imagery into the joint 2025 BMC Ecology and Evolution and BMC Zoology competition.

The photos highlight the beauty and struggle of life looking to survive—and thrive—on Earth.

BMC Ecology and Evolution: Website

All images via BMC Ecology and Evolution.