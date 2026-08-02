Train Driver Talks Woman Through a Mental Health Crisis and Later Becomes Her Husband

One day in 2019, while standing at a train station, 33-year-old healthcare assistant Charlotte Lay made the impulsive decision to end her life after struggling with her mental health. She climbed onto the tracks, sat down, and waited for the train to arrive. But instead of striking her, the train came to a stop. The driver climbed out, spoke with Charlotte, and persuaded her to keep living. Years later, that same train driver became her husband.

Charlotte has struggled with her mental health since her teenage years, and continues to live with major depressive disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and borderline personality disorder. She was on her way to work in a nursing home in Bingley, England, when she decided to try and end her life.

“The day of my suicide attempt, I don’t know exactly what triggered it, but it was an impulsive decision,” Charlotte recalled. “I walked down the tracks and sat down, waiting. I'm unsure who raised the alarm about my presence but when the next train came, it slowed and stopped far from me. Little did I know, they were already aware that I was on the lines. A man got off the train and started walking towards me and I remember thinking, ‘What do I do now? This isn’t what was supposed to happen. I’m going to be in so much trouble.’”

The train driver, named Dave, slowly approached Charlotte and introduced himself. He sat down beside her, and the two began talking. “Most of the conversation from what I can remember was about mundane things and about both our lives but it was enough to break the crisis,” remembers Charlotte. “Life didn't feel as heavy anymore.”

Without rushing her, Dave managed to convince Charlotte to get on the train so that he could drive her safely to the next platform. Police were already there waiting, and Charlotte was put in contact with local mental health services.

Charlotte and Dave’s story didn’t end there. The next day, Charlotte was determined to find the man who saved her life. She looked up Dave on Facebook and sent him a message. After messaging back and forth, they decided to meet up and quickly developed a romantic relationship. In 2022, they got married and have children together.

“It’s been five years now, and things are a lot better but I still have bad days,” shares Charlotte. “I’m a mum of 3 now, two of which are Dave’s children, and work at Airedale Hospital in Bradford. I’ve worked there since October 2019; I got the job two weeks after I attempted suicide. The job felt like it was meant for me. It felt like I was still here for a reason, that I was supposed to go on and work at Airedale.”

Charlotte continues to receive mental health support and chose to share her story in the hope that it encourages more understanding and compassion for people experiencing similar challenges. She explains, “I hope that by sharing my story, people will realise that although it would be an ideal world if we all had specialist training to deal with a mental health crisis—we are all capable of helping just by just being empathic and present human beings.”

Dave revealed that it was a “good feeling” to be the person Charlotte needed during a moment of crisis. “We all have that in ourselves,” he says. “To be able to go to anybody and talk to somebody. It doesn't matter who you are, we’re all the same. We all have problems, and we all need that. That one person at that one point, at some point in your life.”

Find out more about Charlotte and Dave’s story in the video above.

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