Meet the Winners of the 2026 Leica Oskar Barnack Award and First-Ever Loba Women’s Grant

Camera manufacturer Leica is the camera of choice for some of the world’s greatest photographers. The company not only creates the tools photographers need to succeed, but also recognizes photographers who illuminate nature and culture in authentic, unique ways. Since the 1980s, it has awarded the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) and, for the first time, the LOBA Women Grant. On October 8, 2026, it announced the award winners and the inaugural grant recipient. Photographer Damir Faizulin won the main Leica Oskar Barnack Award, while Laila AnnMarie Stevens earned the Newcomer Award. Valentina Sinis is the first LOBA Women Grant winner.

A five-person jury selected the lauded photographers after reviewing more than 400 entries. Faizulin caught the jury’s eye with his series on life in the Dagestan mountains and in the North Caucasus region of southern Russia. His images showcase the area’s nature and its emerging tourism industry, on the cusp of a shift.

“I first visited Dagestan as a tourist in 2020 and immediately felt a connection to its cultural fabric, the meaning of the moment and my personal interest in the region,” Faizulin explains. “I had a strong feeling that the region was about to undergo rapid change, and I wanted to document these developments. This is why, in 2021, I moved to Dagestan to explore the region in greater depth. It’s important to me that a photograph does not simplify reality, but rather helps us recognize its complexity.”

While Faizulin focused on an entire region, Stevens looked inward. Inspired by her “longing for memories of her ancestors,” her black-and-white images are portraits that explore contemporary queer kinship structures and the continuing legacy of strong, confident Black women. This is illustrated by Stevens’ two sisters and four nieces who moved from Queens, New York, to a shared house in Clayton, North Carolina.

“When selecting these images, I wanted the works to reflect the various ways in which connection is expressed across generations,” Stevens says. “It’s incredibly encouraging to have my work recognized in this way. Taking into account the current political climate in the United States, where so many rights relating to autonomy, care, and visibility are being actively challenged, this award has given me high hopes.”

Sinis has yet to finish her series, but with the LOBA Women Grant, she can continue her long-term project in Iraqi Kurdistan, focusing on Kurdish women who have left their home and joined the armed resistance.

The LOBA is a highly awarded prize. Faizulin won a €40,000 cash prize and a Leica photography kit worth €10,000. Stevens won €10,000 plus a Leica Q3. As the grant winner, Sinis won a €10,000 endowment, a Leica Q3, and professional support to complete her project.

Leica has awarded the 2026 Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) and, for the first time, the LOBA Women Grant. Photographer Damir Faizulin won the main Leica Oskar Barnack Award.

Faizulin’s series on life in the Dagestan mountains and in the North Caucasus region of southern Russia.

His images showcase the area’s nature and its emerging tourism industry, on the cusp of a shift.

Photographer Laila AnnMarie Stevens earned the Newcomer Award.

Inspired by her “longing for memories of her ancestors,” her black-and-white images are portraits that explore contemporary queer kinship structures and the continuing legacy of strong, confident Black women.

This is illustrated by Stevens’ two sisters and four nieces who moved from Queens, New York, to a shared house in Clayton, North Carolina.

Valentina Sinis is the first LOBA Women Grant winner. She’ll continue her long-term project in Iraqi Kurdistan, focusing on Kurdish women who have left their home and joined the armed resistance.

Leica Oskar Barnack Award: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Leica Oskar Barnack Award.