A Fascinating Photo of Mold Wins the 2026 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A stunning image of mold has claimed the top spot in the 2026 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Photographer Imre Potyó captured this fascinating photo of an electric-blue pin mold growing on bat guano as a colony hibernates behind it. The image, while real, initially reads as abstract; the wiry mold resembles a starburst, while the bats appear as triangular shapes, almost like paper planes. With their heads mostly concealed, it’s not immediately clear what it is behind the mold. Only by spending time with the image do we fully appreciate the reality of the scene.

Potyó is the overall winner, and his image has also made history. For the first time in the competition’s 26 years, a photo from the plants and fungi category won the overall title. An international jury from the German Society for Nature Photographers (GDT) selected it from more than 26,000 submissions by professional and amateur photographers in 46 countries.

The jury appreciated Potyó’s ability to illuminate what’s often unseen. “This image speaks to a larger truth about the natural world: much of life exists beyond our immediate awareness, in places we seldom visit and among organisms we rarely notice,” Tom Gilks said on behalf of the jury. “Even within this single frame, bats, fungi and countless microorganisms form part of a web of relationships that quietly sustains life while remaining largely unseen.”

While Gilks speaks specifically about Potyó’s photos, the sentiment applies more broadly to the importance of wildlife photography. “Photography has a unique ability to make such connections visible, transforming what might otherwise remain obscure into something we can understand, appreciate, and ultimately care about. At a time of unprecedented biodiversity loss, many of these worlds are disappearing before they have even been properly documented, let alone understood.”

GDT had an award ceremony and exhibition as part of the International Nature Photography Festival on October 23, 2026. The competition's winning images are now in a large-format exhibition touring Germany and abroad for three years.

Scroll down to see the winning images, then visit the GDT website to see more commended images.

The 2026 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest has announced its winners.

An international jury from the German Society for Nature Photographers selected the images from more than 26,000 submissions by professional and amateur photographers in 46 countries.

German Society for Nature Photographers (GDT): Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by GDT.