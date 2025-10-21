Home / Animals / Dogs

Charming Winners of the 2025 Dog Photography Awards Honor Our Furry Friends

By Jessica Stewart on October 21, 2025
2025 Dog Photography Awards

“Suppertime” by Katie Brockman. Winner, Open

Dog lovers rejoice. The winners of the photography awards just for you have been announced. Australian pet photographer–and My Modern Met Academy instructor—Belinda Richards was named the overall winner in the 2025 Dog Photography Awards for her charming photo I’m All Ears.

In her winning image, Richards doesn’t just take a picture but tells a story. In this case, she followed the growth of a German Shepherd over the course of a year and found her own unique way to show the pup’s development through a charming photo collage.

“I love using multiple images to tell a story,” she shares. “Storytelling and humor are the backbone of the work that I love to do. For something like this shot over the course of 12 months, the biggest difficulty is making sure the lighting and posing is the same each time.”

Richards beat out over 2,000 entries from photographers from 48 countries to take the title of Dog Photographer of the Year and a cash prize of €2,500 (almost $2,900). In addition, awards were handed out in six categories that ranged from action shots to studio portraits. Jane Thomson was a big winner, taking the top prize in both the Studio and Dogs & People categories.

Both photos showcase the Canadian photographer’s sense of humor, featuring a pooch with his hair flopping in front of his face and another where a rescue pup (and therapy dog in training) dons the guise of Yoda. It’s creative work like these that demonstrate just how exciting and dynamic the world of dog photography truly is.

Scroll down for more winners and then head over to the official website for the full gallery of finalists.

Belinda Richards has been named Dog Photographer of the Year at the 2025 Dog Photography Awards.

2025 Dog Photography Awards

“I'm All Ears” by Belinda Richards. Overall Winner and Winner Studio

She beat out over 2,000 entries from photographers from 48 countries.

2025 Dog Photography Awards

“May the Fur Be With You” by Jane Thomson. Winner, Dogs & People

Husky pouncing on a ball

“Catch It!” by Sylvain Langler. Winner, Action.

2025 Dog Photography Awards

“The Shape of Stillness” by Denisa Zbranková Albaniová. Winner, Portrait Outdoor

2025 Dog Photography Awards

“Can You Please Trim My Bangs?” by Jane Thomson. Winner, Studio

“The Kiss” by Mia Tepelea. Runner-up, Studio.

2025 Dog Photography Awards

“Dog's Justice” by Sandy van Kruysdijk.

“Soulmates” by Alessandro Musicorio. Runner-up, Dogs & People

2025 Dog Photography Awards

“Watching and Waiting” by Rebecca Williams. Winner, Documentary

Dogs running at a dog sanctuary

“Dog Sanctuaries Around the World” by Angelica Briones. Runner-up, Documentary

2025 Dog Photography Awards

“Rainbow Bridge” by He Huapei. Runner-up, Action.

2025 Dog Photography Awards

“roaming through the calm” by Samara Valent. Runner-up, Portrait Outdoor

Dog Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Dog Photography Awards.

