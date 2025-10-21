Charming Winners of the 2025 Dog Photography Awards Honor Our Furry Friends

Dog lovers rejoice. The winners of the photography awards just for you have been announced. Australian pet photographer–and My Modern Met Academy instructor—Belinda Richards was named the overall winner in the 2025 Dog Photography Awards for her charming photo I’m All Ears.

In her winning image, Richards doesn’t just take a picture but tells a story. In this case, she followed the growth of a German Shepherd over the course of a year and found her own unique way to show the pup’s development through a charming photo collage.

“I love using multiple images to tell a story,” she shares. “Storytelling and humor are the backbone of the work that I love to do. For something like this shot over the course of 12 months, the biggest difficulty is making sure the lighting and posing is the same each time.”

Richards beat out over 2,000 entries from photographers from 48 countries to take the title of Dog Photographer of the Year and a cash prize of €2,500 (almost $2,900). In addition, awards were handed out in six categories that ranged from action shots to studio portraits. Jane Thomson was a big winner, taking the top prize in both the Studio and Dogs & People categories.

Both photos showcase the Canadian photographer’s sense of humor, featuring a pooch with his hair flopping in front of his face and another where a rescue pup (and therapy dog in training) dons the guise of Yoda. It’s creative work like these that demonstrate just how exciting and dynamic the world of dog photography truly is.

Scroll down for more winners and then head over to the official website for the full gallery of finalists.

Belinda Richards has been named Dog Photographer of the Year at the 2025 Dog Photography Awards.

She beat out over 2,000 entries from photographers from 48 countries.

Dog Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Dog Photography Awards.