Eye-Opening Finalists of the 2026 Close-up Photographer of the Year Contest

There’s a lot of wonder to see in the world if you just look closely. One photo contest celebrates the smaller things in nature you might miss at first glance. Called Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY), the competition recognizes close-up, macro, and micro photography from creatives worldwide. The eighth (2026) edition of CUPOTY has just announced its shortlist, narrowing the top 100 photos from a record 15,388 entries.

“Close-up photography has a wonderful way of revealing details and perspectives that often go unnoticed,” says competition co-founder Tracy Calder. “This year’s shortlist is a fabulous showcase of imagination, technical expertise, and natural curiosity.” The shortlist spans 11 galleries and covers everything from animals, arachnids, and insects to intimate landscapes, studio art, and underwater scenes.

The selected images showcase amazing details that highlight the unique—and often life-saving—characteristics of varying creatures. In Bat Defense, photographer Daniel Meier captured a portrait of a moth that has evolved to evade detection by bats, a fierce aerial predator. The image highlights the long, wild hairs on either side of the moth’s large eyes, which help keep it safe from bats; the hair tufts break up and absorb sound, making it harder for bats to detect the moth through echolocation.

While Meier looks to insects, Lukas Furlan shows us would-be openings to another world. In Untitled 14, the photographer shot a mind-bending image in which a landscape is reflected in a puddle. Rocks and dust surround the reflection, making it look as if Furlan stumbled upon a gateway. “I was already fascinated by this scene,” he writes, “but rotating the image later revealed an entirely different world, almost like looking through a portal. It’s a reminder of the magic of experimentation and unexpected discoveries in photography.”

There’s much more to see in CUPOTY 8. Scroll down for a selection of the shortlisted images and learn more about them. The overall winner of CUPOTY 8 will be announced in January 2027, but you can still take part in the 2026 competition. It includes an annual themed challenge that photographers of all levels can enter. This year’s theme is “Close to Home,” and entries close on November 30, 2026.

The 2026 Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) competition has announced its shortlist.

The finalists were selected from over 15,388 photographs submitted by photographers across the world.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CUPOTY.