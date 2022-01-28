Home / Animals / Cats

This Guy Designs Custom 3D-Printed Helmets for His Cat and It’s Adorable

By Arnesia Young on January 28, 2022
Guy Makes 3D-Printed Helmets for His Cat

As 3D printing has risen in popularity, people have gotten more and more creative with the technology. From 3D-printed dog planters to sculptures and even food, the possibilities are endless. And it’s exciting to see what new ideas people come up with. One innovative animal lover uses the technology to create 3D-printed helmets for his cat, and the sturdy feline headgear is ridiculously adorable.

Rémy Vicarini and his cat named Cathode spend quite a lot of time together. And with their adventures ranging from skiing to long bike rides through town, it’s no surprise that the loving pet parent wanted to give his furry friend a little extra protection. Using specialized software, Vicarini creates custom designs and then 3D prints the helmets so they fit his cat perfectly. But he’s also gotten quite creative with the feline’s headgear, and some of his designs are just for fun. In addition to motorcycle helmets and a custom kitty hardhat—all equipped with special holes so Cathode’s ears can fit through—Vicarini has also designed replicas of the Iron Man helmet and even Darth Vader’s headpiece for his cat.

With his repertoire of stylish helmets, Cathode is ready for anything that life might throw his way. Scroll down to see images of Vicarini’s awesome 3D-printed cat helmet designs, and you can even get a closer look at his fabricating process on Instagram.

This man designs custom 3D-printed helmets for his cat.

This Man Makes 3D-Printed Cat HelmetsGuy Makes 3D-Printed Helmets for His CatGuy Makes 3D-Printed Helmets for His CatThis Man Makes 3D-Printed Cat Helmets

The tiny cat helmets come in all shapes and sizes, and some of the designs mimic well-known character costumes.

This Man Makes 3D-Printed Cat HelmetsThis Man Makes 3D-Printed Cat HelmetsThis Man Makes 3D-Printed Cat HelmetsThis Man Makes 3D-Printed Cat Helmets

Take a look at one of them in action and even get a glimpse at the fabrication process!

Rémy Vicarini: Instagram
h/t: [Design You Trust]

All images via Rémy Vicarini.

Related Articles:

This Giant Maine Coon Cat Is So Big That People Think He’s a Dog

Heated Cat House Provides a Cozy Place for Outdoor Cats To Rest

Playful Illustrations Merge Cats With Different Kinds of Plants

35 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Cats

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Giant Maine Coon Cat Is So Big That People Think He’s a Dog
Meet Midas the Four-Eared Kitten Who Is Winning Countless Hearts on the Internet
Man Builds a Custom Home Elevator for His Beloved 20-Year-Old Cat
This Stylish “Cat Couch” Is Lovingly Hand-Crafted for Your Feline Friends
75-Year-Old Artist Memorializes His Late Cat in Scenes of Giant Topiary Gardens
Woman Turns Her Chilled Out Cat Into a Zen Garden

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ancient Egyptians Were Cat People: Exploring Felines and Gods in Art and Culture
Heated Cat House Provides a Cozy Place for Outdoor Cats To Rest
Mom-to-Be Fosters Pregnant Stray Cat and They Both Give Birth at the Same Time
70 Artists Are Celebrating Fierce Felines With a ‘Cat Art Show’ in Los Angeles
101-Year-Old Woman Adopts Oldest Cat at Shelter and Now They’re Thriving as Best Buds
Pixel the Smiling Cat Is Spreading Joy Online With His Goofy Grin

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.