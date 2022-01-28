This Guy Designs Custom 3D-Printed Helmets for His Cat and It’s Adorable

As 3D printing has risen in popularity, people have gotten more and more creative with the technology. From 3D-printed dog planters to sculptures and even food, the possibilities are endless. And it’s exciting to see what new ideas people come up with. One innovative animal lover uses the technology to create 3D-printed helmets for his cat, and the sturdy feline headgear is ridiculously adorable.

Rémy Vicarini and his cat named Cathode spend quite a lot of time together. And with their adventures ranging from skiing to long bike rides through town, it’s no surprise that the loving pet parent wanted to give his furry friend a little extra protection. Using specialized software, Vicarini creates custom designs and then 3D prints the helmets so they fit his cat perfectly. But he’s also gotten quite creative with the feline’s headgear, and some of his designs are just for fun. In addition to motorcycle helmets and a custom kitty hardhat—all equipped with special holes so Cathode’s ears can fit through—Vicarini has also designed replicas of the Iron Man helmet and even Darth Vader’s headpiece for his cat.

With his repertoire of stylish helmets, Cathode is ready for anything that life might throw his way. Scroll down to see images of Vicarini’s awesome 3D-printed cat helmet designs, and you can even get a closer look at his fabricating process on Instagram.

This man designs custom 3D-printed helmets for his cat.

The tiny cat helmets come in all shapes and sizes, and some of the designs mimic well-known character costumes.

Take a look at one of them in action and even get a glimpse at the fabrication process!

Rémy Vicarini: Instagram

h/t: [Design You Trust]

All images via Rémy Vicarini.

