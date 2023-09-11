Home / Inspiring / Good News

9-Year-Old Gives Tearjerking Speech at His Sister’s Wedding

By Margherita Cole on September 11, 2023

 

Weddings are a significant milestone in people's lives. As such, it is often an emotional event for the spouses and the families. This applies to siblings with large age gaps as well. While a 9-year-old from Denver, Colorado, named Gus is over 20 years younger than his sister, Catie, the pair have an unbreakable bond. Gus expressed his love for his sister in a heartwrenching speech that brought him, and many of the guests, to tears.

When Gus found out about Catie's engagement, he was filled with mixed feelings. While he was happy to see that she found a loving partner, he was naturally concerned that this big change would affect how often they would see each other. “She's just the best sister I could ask for,” he explained in 2021. “No one could compare. I was worried that she wouldn’t spend as much time with me as she used to. So it was really stressful in that way because I didn’t want to lose her.”

This fear prompted a sentimental confession on the day of the wedding. Gus held the microphone and addressed his sister with a speech prepared on his phone. “I know I might seem a little sad up here, but these are tears of joy,” he said while fighting through the flood of emotions. Another camera caught Catie's expression, and she seemed just as overwhelmed by Gus' words, laughing and crying along with him. “Catie, I love you so much and I'm so happy you gave me a brother-in-law.” The video ended with a view of Catie and her new husband leading a round of applause for Gus' touching moment.

Later, Catie revealed what Gus' speech meant to her. “He’s just like, ‘I’m doing what I want to do. Here we go.’ And he’s passionate,” she said. If there was any doubt before, it's certainly clear that marriage will not get in the way of Catie and Gus' beautiful bond moving forward.

9-year-old Gus from Denver, Colorado, gave a heartwrenching speech at his sister's wedding that brought everyone to tears.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
