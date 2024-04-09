At My Modern Met Academy, the instructors aren't just good teachers; they're also productive creatives. By diving into their social media, you can not only see what new, exciting projects they are working on but also get inside tips on the life of a professional artist. We've collected some new work from around the My Modern Met Academy instructor network to get you excited and inspired for your next creative project.
Whether you've already taken a class with these instructors or are curious to learn more about them before diving in, Instagram is a great place to start. Here, you can see how Danison Fronda, who teaches our Introduction to Handlettering class, uses his skills to produce unique decor for weddings. Or, you can learn how illustrator Anna Sokolova takes some of the lessons from her Animal Portraits in Colored Inks class to tackle a whole new surface—an egg!
If you're itching to see more work in progress, painter Dimitra Milan shares her process of creating abstract backgrounds and what she finds so freeing about it. Checking out her feed is a wonderful way to preview what you're in store for with her Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.
Khara Plicanic recently shared some cute amigurumi octopus dolls that will inspire you to enroll in her Crochet Crash Course, and photographer Belinda Richards shows how a little Photoshop magic can enhance your pet photography.
Take a look at more inspirational posts below and then enroll in these artists' courses for more in-depth instruction.
Here's a look at what the creative instructors from My Modern Met Academy have been up to.
Anna Sokolova
Instagram: annasokolovaartist
Course: Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion
Belinda Richards
Instagram: frogdogstudios
Course: Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend
Danison Fronda-Tietz
Instagram: bowtieandbrush
Course: Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase
Demi Lang
Instagram: demilangart
Course: Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil
Dimitra Milan
Instagram: dimitramilan
Course: Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting
Elyse Dodge
Instagram: elysedodge
Course: Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons
Khara Plicanic
Instagram: kplicanic
Course: Crochet Crash Course
Maria Zamyatina
Instagram: birdo_embroidery
Course: Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories
Nitika Alé
Instagram: nitika_ale_art
Course: Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings
