Welcome Spring With 10% Off All of My Modern Met Academy’s Creative Courses

By Jessica Stewart on March 19, 2024

My Modern Met Academy Spring Sale

Spring is finally here, and we couldn't be more thrilled. As the winter frost thaws and flowers begin to bloom, the season is a time of rebirth and regeneration. This makes it the perfect moment to embark on a new creative journey with one of My Modern Met Academy‘s online courses.

Whether you want to learn how to transform pressed flowers into works of art or paint an abstract masterpiece with a floral design, there is plenty to discover this season. So, to celebrate, we're holding our Welcome to Spring Sale and offering 10% off all of our online art classes for the first week of spring.

To get the discount, simply enter spring10 at checkout. The discount is not cumulative and cannot be applied to bundles. You have until March 27, 2024, at 7:59 pm EDT to take advantage of the discount.

So, what creative adventure are you after? If you have a trip coming up, you might want to try your hand at thread painting and see how you can embroider your travel memories. Or, if you are a dog lover, why not learn how to capture your pet on camera in photographer Belinda Richards' introductory pet photography course? If painting and drawing are more your speed, you can learn how to draw a realistic portrait or dive into our acrylic painting masterclass.

Scroll down to see previews of what's on offer, and then take advantage of the Welcome to Spring sale by entering spring10 at checkout.

My Modern Met Academy is celebrating spring with a weeklong sale.

Get 10% off all of our creative online courses by entering code spring10 at checkout.

Nitika Ale Acrylic Painting

Not sure where to start? Here are some of our favorite courses to inspire you.

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

 

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories

 

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

 

Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
