Welcome Spring With 10% Off All of My Modern Met Academy’s Creative Courses

Spring is finally here, and we couldn't be more thrilled. As the winter frost thaws and flowers begin to bloom, the season is a time of rebirth and regeneration. This makes it the perfect moment to embark on a new creative journey with one of My Modern Met Academy‘s online courses.

Whether you want to learn how to transform pressed flowers into works of art or paint an abstract masterpiece with a floral design, there is plenty to discover this season. So, to celebrate, we're holding our Welcome to Spring Sale and offering 10% off all of our online art classes for the first week of spring.

To get the discount, simply enter spring10 at checkout. The discount is not cumulative and cannot be applied to bundles. You have until March 27, 2024, at 7:59 pm EDT to take advantage of the discount.

So, what creative adventure are you after? If you have a trip coming up, you might want to try your hand at thread painting and see how you can embroider your travel memories. Or, if you are a dog lover, why not learn how to capture your pet on camera in photographer Belinda Richards' introductory pet photography course? If painting and drawing are more your speed, you can learn how to draw a realistic portrait or dive into our acrylic painting masterclass.

Scroll down to see previews of what's on offer, and then take advantage of the Welcome to Spring sale by entering spring10 at checkout.

My Modern Met Academy is celebrating spring with a weeklong sale.

Get 10% off all of our creative online courses by entering code spring10 at checkout.

Not sure where to start? Here are some of our favorite courses to inspire you.

