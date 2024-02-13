Home / Classes / Academy

Learn Why People Love These Online Art Classes

By Jessica Stewart on February 13, 2024

Reviews for online art classes

While we can write as much as we want about the benefits of taking an online art class with My Modern Met Academy, nothing is better than getting first-hand insight. That's why student reviews are invaluable. They let us learn about what students like while at the same time helping any potential pupil understand what they're in for.

Whether you want to learn to draw, are interested in learning new painting techniques, or wish to expand your embroidery skills, there is plenty to learn from our instructors. All of them are skilled artists in their own right who have a passion for sharing their knowledge and creativity. Just scroll down to discover more about what students say regarding their classes.

Then, when you are ready, enroll today, and you can watch your class at your leisure. There's no time limit to finish these art classes, so you can stop and start or even watch lessons over as you see fit.

Here is what students are saying about their online art classes with My Modern Met Academy.

 

BEYOND BOUQUETS: TURNING PRESSED FLOWERS INTO ONE-OF-A-KIND ART

Flower Pressing Class Reivew

This class was a great overview on how to press and arrange flowers correctly. I'm excited to use my new knowledge to play around and create! Thank you for all the tips and tricks! – Elizabeth S.

Let artist Anna Zakirova show you how fresh flowers can be transformed into works of art in this class about flower pressing. In this class, you'll learn the secrets to creating flawless pressed flowers and using them as the basis for original artwork.

Enroll in Anna's class.

 

DRAWING 101: LEARN THE BUILDING BLOCKS OF SKETCHING

Drawing Class Online Review

This course gives the basics about drawing, including what materials to use, shading techniques with pen and ink, and dips into how to draw using basic geometric shapes. It also dips into how to draw the human figure. The reference photos are good choices to help learn basic drawing techniques. And Margherita Cole is a good instructor, who brings it all together well. – Mary O.

Let illustrator Margherita Cole hold your hand as you get started with sketching. She teaches students how to break objects down into shapes that make them easy to draw. And then, together, you'll draw three different subjects and set yourself up for success in future drawing adventures.

Enroll in Margherita's class.

 

REALISTIC PORTRAIT DRAWING MADE EASY

Realistic Portrait Drawing Class Online Review

The course was very well laid out, and by replaying sections several times, I was able to take my graphite drawing to the next level. Highly recommended! – James K.

Over the course of two hours, artist Matheus Macedo will take you step by step through the process of creating an ultra-realistic pencil and charcoal portrait. Learn all of his realistic drawing secrets, from how to transfer an image to how to render different textures.

Enroll in Matheus's class.

 

ACRYLIC PAINTING MASTERCLASS: EXPLORE COLOR & ABSTRACT LANDSCAPE PAINTING

Acrylic Painting Masterclass Review

So much detail in each lesson. [Luiza] has such a nice teaching approach. Thank you. – Michelle B.

My Modern Met Academy's newest course is already getting high praise, thanks to artist Luiza Niechoda. The skilled artist has created a three-hour Acrylic Painting Masterclass where students will learn about color theory, how to create a color mixing chart, how to create two paintings, and how to stretch their own canvases.

Enroll in Luiza's class.

 

INTERMEDIATE EMBROIDERY: GETTING CREATIVE WITH PRINTED FABRICS

Online Embroidery Class Review

I used the skill I learned from this course a little differently to your examples. You have set me on a new adventure. Much thanks and happy stitching! – Leyanne C.

Take your embroidery to a new level in this class with Floor Giebels. In this course, you'll learn how to create your own images, print them on fabric, and embroider hair and clothing for a unique final project.

Enroll in Floor's class.

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest 

