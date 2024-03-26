Home / Classes / Academy

Last Chance To Save 10% on These Online Art Classes

By Jessica Stewart on March 26, 2024

My Modern Met Academy Spring Sale

As the spring season starts to bloom, My Modern Met Academy is offering a special 10% discount on all of its creative online courses. And while the sale has almost come to an end, there is still a little under 48 hours to take advantage of this special offer. Whether you want to see how fresh flowers can be transformed into works of art or learn how to draw a realistic portrait, there is something for everyone.

To get the discount, simply enter spring10 at checkout. The discount is not cumulative and cannot be applied to bundles. You have until March 27, 2024, at 7:59 pm EDT to take advantage of the discount.

Thanks to the fact that the courses are online, there's no pressure to start or finish at a predetermined time. Simply press play whenever and wherever you like, and watch all of the lessons at your own pace. Once you are finished, the course will stay on your student dashboard, so you can watch and review the lessons again and again.

If you aren't sure where to start, scroll down for a little more information about some of our favorite classes.

Realistic Portrait Drawing Class

Flower Pressing Class

Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting

Want to expand your painting skills? Join artist Luiza Niechoda as she creates two contemporary abstract landscapes. Along the way, you'll explore working with a limited color palette, create crisp lines using acrylic paint, and even learn how to stretch your own canvas.

  • Learn to stretch your own canvas.
  • Create a hue matrix that will last for years.
  • Discover how you can paint crisp lines using acrylic paint.
  • Work alongside the artist to make two unique abstract landscape paintings.

Enroll now

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art

Get ready to transform pressed flowers into one-of-a-kind works of art. Pressed flowers allow us to save our favorite blooms and enjoy their beauty forever. In this class, you'll learn the secrets to creating flawless pressed flowers and using them as the basis for original artwork.

  • Learn secrets to beautiful pressed flowers.
  • See how to press a rose and other popular blooms.
  • Understand how to create aesthetic arrangements.

Enroll now

 

Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy

Have you ever wanted to learn how to draw a realistic portrait? Artist Matheus Macedo makes things easy by breaking down his entire creative process, from finding inspiration to tracing methods to expertly creating remarkable detail in your next portrait.

  • Get acquainted with essential drawing tools.
  • Discover how to transfer your inspiration image.
  • Learn how to create different textures.
  • Gain the confidence to create your own portraits.

Enroll now

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest

Related Articles:

Learn Why People Love These Online Art Classes

Learn How To Turn Summer Flowers Into Pressed Art in This Online Class

Captivating Abstract Paintings Capture Nature’s Beautiful Fleeting Moments

This Trio of Abstract Painting Classes Will Transform You Into a Master of the Art

Jessica Stewart

