Seoul-based tattoo artist Hen creates vibrant body art inspired by the animal kingdom. These minimalistic renderings capture the cute side of creatures both large and small by using bold linework, simplified shapes, and whimsical colors.

From rainbow sheep to long-lashed hedgehogs to funny-faced kittens, each of these gleeful critters looks like the star of their own comic book. Hen combines hatch mark and stippling techniques in her tattoos to convey the texture of the animal's fur, render shading, as well as create a sense of energy within the composition. In addition, she often surrounds her adorable characters with tiny twinkles that are created using four straight black lines and one yellow center dot.

While most of Hen's tattoos include an animal and a few simple embellishments, others feature more elaborate—and sometimes magical—backgrounds. In one piece, for instance, a pair of cats are huddled inside of a cartoon-esque rocketship headed into outer space. Another tattoo depicts a happy pooch sitting inside a large coffee mug. Regardless of the type of animal or the size of the tattoo, Hen makes each illustration a playground of colorful ink.

Scroll down to see more cool tattoos, and follow Hen on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest body art.

Korean tattoo artist Hen creates amazing body art inspired by different kinds of animals.

She uses bold linework and vibrant colors to capture the energy of each creature.

Hen: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hen.

Related Articles:

Exquisite Illustrative Tattoos Offer a Surrealist Twist to Plant and Animal Life

Delicately Inked Tattoos Looks Like Enchanting Tales About Nature’s Bountiful Beauty

Surreal Fine-Lined Tattoos Inspired by Scientific and Strange Subjects