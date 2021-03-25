Home / Design / Tattoos

These Colorful Animal Tattoos Look Like Comic Book Characters

By Margherita Cole on March 25, 2021
Abstract Animal Tattoos by Hen

Seoul-based tattoo artist Hen creates vibrant body art inspired by the animal kingdom. These minimalistic renderings capture the cute side of creatures both large and small by using bold linework, simplified shapes, and whimsical colors.

From rainbow sheep to long-lashed hedgehogs to funny-faced kittens, each of these gleeful critters looks like the star of their own comic book. Hen combines hatch mark and stippling techniques in her tattoos to convey the texture of the animal's fur, render shading, as well as create a sense of energy within the composition. In addition, she often surrounds her adorable characters with tiny twinkles that are created using four straight black lines and one yellow center dot.

While most of Hen's tattoos include an animal and a few simple embellishments, others feature more elaborate—and sometimes magical—backgrounds. In one piece, for instance, a pair of cats are huddled inside of a cartoon-esque rocketship headed into outer space. Another tattoo depicts a happy pooch sitting inside a large coffee mug. Regardless of the type of animal or the size of the tattoo, Hen makes each illustration a playground of colorful ink.

Scroll down to see more cool tattoos, and follow Hen on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest body art.

Korean tattoo artist Hen creates amazing body art inspired by different kinds of animals.

Small Cute Tattoos by Hen

She uses bold linework and vibrant colors to capture the energy of each creature.

Abstract Animal Tattoos by HenSmall Cute Tattoos by HenSmall Cute Tattoos by HenSmall Cute Tattoos by HenAbstract Animal Tattoos by HenAbstract Animal Tattoos by HenSmall Cute Tattoos by HenSmall Cute Tattoos by HenSmall Abstract Tattoos by HenAbstract Animal Tattoos by HenSmall Abstract Tattoos by HenSmall Cute Tattoos by HenSmall Cute Tattoos by HenAbstract Animal Tattoos by HenSmall Cute Tattoos by HenSmall Cute Tattoos by HenHen: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hen.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
