Home / Design / Tattoos

Exquisite Illustrative Tattoos Offer a Surrealist Twist to Plant and Animal Life

By Margherita Cole on March 5, 2021
Nature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo Lamka

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Polish tattoo artist Joanna Świrska, aka Dzo Lamka, creates stunning body art inspired by plants, animals, fungi, and a bit of surrealism. As the owner of Nasza Tattoo Shop in Wrocław, Poland, her unique designs often feature a mix of these different elements in a distinct illustrative style that uses bold, black linework and select areas of color.

Świrska showcases some of her best work on her Instagram. These range from sprawling arm and leg tattoos to smaller designs on the shoulder or ankle. And while each tattoo is tailored to the style and needs of the client, the artist is famous for some of her reoccurring motifs, one of which is a graphic outline of a fern on a black background. By utilizing negative space and the stippling shading technique, Świrska creates the illusion that she spraypainted over the skin in black with a fern as a stencil.

In addition to her plant-inspired tattoos, Świrska also illustrates a variety of insects, birds, and animals. While some of the pieces lean into surrealism with depictions of cats riding bicycles and kangaroos carrying backpacks, others capture animal species in realistic detail. Oftentimes the focus of the tattoo, such as a flower or an animal, will be filled in with color while the rest of the design is done in black. This limited palette makes her body art extra striking to behold.

You can purchase art prints, mugs, shirts, and other merch from Świrska's Etsy shop, and see more tattoo art by following the artist on Instagram.

Polish tattoo artist Joanna Świrska, aka Dzo Lamka, creates exquisite body art inspired by plants, animals, and fungi.

Nature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaNature-Inspired Tattoo Art by Dzo LamkaJoanna Świrska: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Joanna Świrska.

Related Articles:

Classical Marble Sculptures Recreated With a Contemporary Suit of Tattoos

Delicately Inked Tattoos Looks Like Enchanting Tales About Nature’s Bountiful Beauty

Surreal Fine-Lined Tattoos Inspired by Scientific and Strange Subjects

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazing Dad Gets Identical Tattoo of Son’s Birthmark To Help Him Feel Less Self-Conscious
Delicate Body Art Imagines a Traditional Korean Accessory Floating Over Skin
This Tattoo Artist’s Designs Look Like Pop Culture Patches Stitched on Skin
Delicately Inked Tattoos Looks Like Enchanting Tales About Nature’s Bountiful Beauty
Cheeky Pop Culture Tattoos Combine Beloved Fandoms With Fine Art
Surreal Fine-Lined Tattoos Inspired by Scientific and Strange Subjects

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

“Hole in the Head” Tattoo Transforms Man’s Head Into a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion
Optical Illusion Tattoos Imagine Fine-Lined Designs in Dizzying Double Vision
You Can Now Turn Your Friends’ Faces Into Temporary Tattoos
Rectangular Tattoos Reveal a Sliver of Scenes Like Peeking Through a Crack in a Door
Mexican Tattooist “Stitches” Colorful Floral Tattoos Inspired by Her Culture
Whimsical Tattoos Look Like They’re Straight Out of a Children’s Storybook

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.