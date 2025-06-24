Learn How to Create Stunning Mural Art Like Internationally Acclaimed Street Artist Alice Pasquini

In a tiny Italian town that, until very recently, was half abandoned, something magical happens every year. For a few days in the transition between spring and summer, mural artists from all over take to the streets of Civitacampomarano to participate in the CVTà Street Fest. A once-declining city center explodes with life and color, attesting to the importance and beauty of art in everyday life.

This wonderful festival celebrated its 10th anniversary just a few weeks ago, and right in the middle of it all was My Modern Met Academy instructor and renowned street artist Alice Pasquini. Pasquini founded the festival in 2016, and has developed it throughout the decade to much acclaim. Featuring art by muralists from Britain, Germany, Japan, and more, the works have accumulated across the city walls to a count of over 70. Each one is distinct in content and style, and sure to appeal to a wide variety of audiences.

If you’ve ever been interested in the process that goes into creating this often layered, colorful, and sometimes subversive type of art, this is your sign to enroll in Introduction to Stencil Art. Taught by Pasquini herself, this online course offers a unique chance to learn about a fundamental tool for creating murals, from an expert mural artist.

Pasquini begins her course by providing a brief historical overview of stencil art. Having this context is ideal for understanding the varied and surprising ways that stencils can be used, and how you may choose to work with them in your own practice. Then, Pasquini breaks down the materials that will yield best results for creating durable stencils that can be used no matter the situation.

When it comes to sourcing and creating stencils, Pasquini makes sure to take an even-keeled approach. Learn to develop an eye for selecting images or patterns that would make ideal stencils, and then, learn how to transfer those images to your surface of choice. Students will also have the chance to learn how to use software like Photoshop to help create their stencils, though Pasquini places emphasis on hand-crafting.

Once you’ve created your stencil of choice, try your hand at using it in a stencil poster project with Pasquini’s guidance. You can employ a number of techniques to achieve a bold and unique look. Layer your stencil in different places and orientations, or use a variety of colors to create a sense of depth and vitality in your work. The best part of stencil art is the infinite creative possibilities it presents.

Whether you're a longtime admirer of street art or just beginning to explore its possibilities, Introduction to Stencil Art offers an inspiring entry point into the craft. Guided by Alice Pasquini’s expertise and passion, this course is more than a technical lesson. It’s an invitation to engage with a dynamic art form that brings communities together, just like the murals of Civitacampomarano. Let your creativity take to the streets with this online, on-demand art course.

