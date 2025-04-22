Home / Classes / Academy

April Showers Keeping You In? Try These Inspiring Classes From the Comfort of Your Home

By Livia Pereira on April 22, 2025

Inspiring Online Courses to Take When You're Stuck Indoors

As the proverbial saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. But with spring in full swing, rain can either make or break your plans for the day. No matter the weather, My Modern Met Academy has the perfect lineup of online, on-demand classes for you to try something new. Read on to see the wide variety of courses we have to offer that can help you beat the rainy-day blues.

If you want to stay cozy but still need a creative outlet, Melissa de Nobrega’s Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like is the perfect course to enroll in. De Nobrega teaches you how to draw portraits from scratch on an iPad using Procreate, but her lessons can be applied to pencil and paper, too. By reviewing basic anatomy of the human face, ideal facial proportions, and her own process from start to finish on creating a portrait from a reference image, de Nobrega presents the perfect blend of background knowledge and technique to make this class accessible to even the most novice beginners.

Want to go back to the basics? Margherita Cole’s online class, Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching goes over important materials, techniques, and approaches for drawing on paper. After learning about the different kinds of effects certain pencils and paper will yield, Cole teaches you how to use simple shapes to break down geometries of any form. She then reviews tricks like shading and crosshatching that enhance a sketch, She also moves through three different exercises tackling a variety of subjects to put these lessons into practice.

In Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion, illustrator Anna Sokolova encourages ideation and experimentation to create compelling animal portraits. Sokolova guides you through the process that’s gotten her collaborations with giants like Netflix and Wired, from playing around with composition and color stories to layering media, be it physical or digital. You’ll end the course with your very own framed animal portrait and a better idea of what your ideal creative process may look like.

Lastly, Danison Fronda’s Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase is another beginner-friendly class that is sure to keep the gloom of rainy days away. Learn the basics of calligraphy lettering with a brush pen, including a unique blocking technique that takes the guesswork out of the art style. Fronda’s bubbly personality is infectious, and you’ll end the course with not only your own hand lettered work with an inspiring message, but also a smile on your face.

Whether you’re dodging raindrops or soaking up some sun, there’s no better time to spark your creativity and explore something new with My Modern Met Academy. With courses that are accessible, on-demand, inspiring, and easy to follow, you can turn any quiet moment into an opportunity to grow your skills. Rain or shine, your next creative adventure is just a click away.

April showers got you down? My Modern Met Academy has the perfect lineup of online, on-demand classes no matter the weather.

Inspiring Online Courses to Take When You're Stuck Indoors

Learn how to draw portraits from scratch on your iPad or with physical media in Melissa de Nobrega’s Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like.

Inspiring Online Courses to Take When You're Stuck Indoors

In Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion, explore ideas, composition, and color stories with award-winning illustrator Anna Sokolova.

Inspiring Online Courses to Take When You're Stuck Indoors

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase taught by Danison Fronda is another beginner-friendly class that is sure to keep the gloom of rainy days away, with an inspiring hand-lettered phrase as the final product.

Inspiring Online Courses to Take When You're Stuck Indoors

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

Practice Sketching Like Your Favorite Artists Through Portraiture

5 Expert Drawing Tips To Inspire You To Start Sketching

Illustrator Teaches How To Capture Your Favorite Animals in Vibrant Colored Inks

4 Ways to Incorporate Hand Lettering Into Your Next Creative Project

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Become a Pro at This Underrated Art Medium With These Online Art Classes
Want To Start Drawing With Colored Pencils? This Beginner’s Guide Makes It Easy
Take Your Colored Pencil Drawings to the Next Level With This New Online Class
Learn How To Create Artist’s Beautiful Paintings of Life’s Fleeting Moments
Give One of These Fun and Inspiring Online Art Classes a Try
Spring Into Creativity: Embrace the Upcoming Season With Inspiring Online Art Courses

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn 3 Essential Crochet Tips In This Class for Beginners
Celebrate National Embroidery Month With a Bundle of Online Classes
Valentine’s Day Sale: Save 15% on Classes at My Modern Met Academy
5 Online Drawing Classes To Grow Your Creative Skills
5 Online Painting Classes To Grow Your Skills as an Artist
Learn To Crochet Online This Winter Thanks to This 25% off Sale

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.