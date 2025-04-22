April Showers Keeping You In? Try These Inspiring Classes From the Comfort of Your Home

As the proverbial saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. But with spring in full swing, rain can either make or break your plans for the day. No matter the weather, My Modern Met Academy has the perfect lineup of online, on-demand classes for you to try something new. Read on to see the wide variety of courses we have to offer that can help you beat the rainy-day blues.

If you want to stay cozy but still need a creative outlet, Melissa de Nobrega’s Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like is the perfect course to enroll in. De Nobrega teaches you how to draw portraits from scratch on an iPad using Procreate, but her lessons can be applied to pencil and paper, too. By reviewing basic anatomy of the human face, ideal facial proportions, and her own process from start to finish on creating a portrait from a reference image, de Nobrega presents the perfect blend of background knowledge and technique to make this class accessible to even the most novice beginners.

Want to go back to the basics? Margherita Cole’s online class, Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching goes over important materials, techniques, and approaches for drawing on paper. After learning about the different kinds of effects certain pencils and paper will yield, Cole teaches you how to use simple shapes to break down geometries of any form. She then reviews tricks like shading and crosshatching that enhance a sketch, She also moves through three different exercises tackling a variety of subjects to put these lessons into practice.

In Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion, illustrator Anna Sokolova encourages ideation and experimentation to create compelling animal portraits. Sokolova guides you through the process that’s gotten her collaborations with giants like Netflix and Wired, from playing around with composition and color stories to layering media, be it physical or digital. You’ll end the course with your very own framed animal portrait and a better idea of what your ideal creative process may look like.

Lastly, Danison Fronda’s Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase is another beginner-friendly class that is sure to keep the gloom of rainy days away. Learn the basics of calligraphy lettering with a brush pen, including a unique blocking technique that takes the guesswork out of the art style. Fronda’s bubbly personality is infectious, and you’ll end the course with not only your own hand lettered work with an inspiring message, but also a smile on your face.

Whether you’re dodging raindrops or soaking up some sun, there’s no better time to spark your creativity and explore something new with My Modern Met Academy. With courses that are accessible, on-demand, inspiring, and easy to follow, you can turn any quiet moment into an opportunity to grow your skills. Rain or shine, your next creative adventure is just a click away.

