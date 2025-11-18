Add Some Color to Your Life With These 3 Online Art Classes

For many people, sight is arguably the most prevalent of the five senses in their daily lives. While a common sentiment held today is that we’re often overwhelmed visually, getting to see an especially vibrant and colorful sunset, or a work of art in a museum, can actually be beneficial for our brains. So, why not bring some of that into your own creative projects?

My Modern Met Academy has a number of online, on-demand art classes that can help you explore and play with color. Thanks to the top-notch artists that teach these courses, learning about working with color in a variety of mediums has never been easier. Read on to learn more about some of our offerings that do just that.

Add more color to your life by incorporating it into your art. My Modern Met Academy’s got various online art classes that can help you do just that.

Learn how to use acrylic inks to create dynamic compositions in Anna Sokolova’s Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion.

Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion is taught by Anna Sokolova, an artist and illustrator who has collaborated with top names like Netflix, Wired, and Maison Margiela. Sokolova’s style is bold and expressive, and she teaches students how to create illustrative work in her style using acrylic inks. You’ll learn how to create your ideal color palette for a project, and come away with an illustration that is dynamic and vibrant in hue.

Practice color as form and geometry in Elyse Dodge’s Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

Elyse Dodge’s Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons is a course that emphasizes color as form—literally. In this class, students will learn how to create low-poly art of a mountain. Dodge teaches a method for digitally processing an image to break the reference down into attainable geometries, as well as tips for using contrast and color to create a stunning contemporary work of art.

Or, intuitively explore color palettes and combinations in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, taught by Nitika Alé.

Nitika Alé’s course, Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings offers a more intuitive approach to color exploration. In this class, Alé encourages a less controlled approach to painting that relies on intuition and basic understanding of artistic principles such as highlights, shadows, and painting techniques. Students will learn how to develop their ideal color palette, and then put that selection to use by creating a vibrant and expressive abstract piece.

If you’re interested in adding more color to your life (or at least your art), try one of My Modern Met Academy’s many online art classes for inspiration and exploration. Whether you’re interested in understanding the exact process behind color, or looking to develop your instinct for it, we’ve got the class for you. Take advantage of our online-on-demand art classes, and sign up today.

