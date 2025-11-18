Home / Classes / Academy

Add Some Color to Your Life With These 3 Online Art Classes

By Livia Pereira on November 18, 2025

Expand you color "palette" with these Academy courses

For many people, sight is arguably the most prevalent of the five senses in their daily lives. While a common sentiment held today is that we’re often overwhelmed visually, getting to see an especially vibrant and colorful sunset, or a work of art in a museum, can actually be beneficial for our brains. So, why not bring some of that into your own creative projects?

My Modern Met Academy has a number of online, on-demand art classes that can help you explore and play with color. Thanks to the top-notch artists that teach these courses, learning about working with color in a variety of mediums has never been easier. Read on to learn more about some of our offerings that do just that.

Add more color to your life by incorporating it into your art. My Modern Met Academy’s got various online art classes that can help you do just that.

Expand you color "palette" with these Academy courses

Learn how to use acrylic inks to create dynamic compositions in Anna Sokolova’s Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion.

Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion is taught by Anna Sokolova, an artist and illustrator who has collaborated with top names like Netflix, Wired, and Maison Margiela. Sokolova’s style is bold and expressive, and she teaches students how to create illustrative work in her style using acrylic inks. You’ll learn how to create your ideal color palette for a project, and come away with an illustration that is dynamic and vibrant in hue.

Expand you color "palette" with these Academy courses

Practice color as form and geometry in Elyse Dodge’s Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

Elyse Dodge’s Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons is a course that emphasizes color as form—literally. In this class, students will learn how to create low-poly art of a mountain. Dodge teaches a method for digitally processing an image to break the reference down into attainable geometries, as well as tips for using contrast and color to create a stunning contemporary work of art.

Expand you color "palette" with these Academy courses

Or, intuitively explore color palettes and combinations in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, taught by Nitika Alé.

Nitika Alé’s course, Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings offers a more intuitive approach to color exploration. In this class, Alé encourages a less controlled approach to painting that relies on intuition and basic understanding of artistic principles such as highlights, shadows, and painting techniques. Students will learn how to develop their ideal color palette, and then put that selection to use by creating a vibrant and expressive abstract piece.

Expand you color "palette" with these Academy courses

If you’re interested in adding more color to your life (or at least your art), try one of My Modern Met Academy’s many online art classes for inspiration and exploration. Whether you’re interested in understanding the exact process behind color, or looking to develop your instinct for it, we’ve got the class for you. Take advantage of our online-on-demand art classes, and sign up today.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Study Shows That Viewing Real Art in Museums Stimulates Brain Much More Than Reproductions

Break Free of Your Creative Slump With These Online Art Classes

Bring Cityscapes to Life With My Modern Met Academy’s Newest Online Class

How To Build Up an Art Habit To Make Sure You’re Always Creating

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Break Free of Your Creative Slump With These Online Art Classes
Artist Who’s Been Painting for 20 Years Shares Her Inspiring Journey [Interview]
Bring Cityscapes to Life With My Modern Met Academy’s Newest Online Class
“Fall” Into Creativity With These Inspiring Online Art Classes
Artist Shares Process for Creating Stunning Architectural Illustrations That Ooze Charm [Interview]
Level Up Your Architectural Illustration Skills With This New Online Art Class

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mixed-Media Artist and Educator Shares Her Inspirational Creative Journey [Interview]
New Online Course Helps You Create Bold and Expressive Portraits With Various Mediums
3 Beginner-Friendly Online Drawing Classes to Elevate Your Sketching Skills
Artist Shares His Secrets for How To Draw Your Own Imaginative Landscapes [Interview]
Learn How To Draw Freehand Landscapes in This Online Art Course
My Modern Met Academy Labor Day Sale: Get 15% Off Our Amazing Online Art Classes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.