Break Free of Your Creative Slump With These Online Art Classes

By Livia Pereira on November 11, 2025

Feeling stuck creatively? Interested in experimenting with a new style or medium, but not sure where to start? My Modern Met Academy’s got a wide variety of online art classes that can help you get the ball rolling again. Our three newest courses each offer different opportunities for experimentation, technical preparation, and practical application. Read on to find out what they are, and sign up for one (or a few) today.

Nitika Alé’s course, Mixed Media Portrait Drawing, allows creatives to explore portraiture and representational art through a variety of mediums. Alé is a self-taught artist who specializes in colorful, expressive art, be it acrylic paint, pastels, charcoal, or more. With an intuitive, experimental approach, students that take this course will learn the skills to layer three different mediums: watercolor, soft pastel, and charcoal. The result? Soulful exercises and portraits that are as vibrant as they are expressive.

Advanced Architectural Illustration: Monochrome Details is a course taught by expert architectural artist Demi Lang. Her experience with architectural drawing spans decades. La G’s precise and meticulous technique yields not only charming and striking illustrations, but also a true sense of inspiration to rise to the challenge. In Advanced Architectural Illustration, students will learn how to create realistic renderings of old-world European architecture using a limited, monochromatic colored pencil palette. This is a perfect challenge for artists who have experience with architectural illustration, but want to learn how to make their drawings leap off the page with realism.

Our newest course to launch is Architectural Watercolors. Taught by Viviene Astakhova, Architectural Watercolors combines elements of Mixed Media Portrait Drawing and Advanced Architectural Illustration. Astakhova is an artist and illustrator that has been learning and developing her practice for 20 years. She specializes in elegant and polished watercolors of charming old world European architecture. In her debut online class, students will learn the specifics for working with granulated watercolors, building up beautiful color gradients, and then anchoring their illustrations with captivating details in ink.

Whether you’re interested in experimenting with a new medium or just looking for something to kickstart your creativity, My Modern Met Academy has a whole host of new and exciting online art classes to help you do just that. The best part is that these courses are on-demand, meaning that as long as you have an Academy account, you will have immediate access to all of the lessons in your chosen course. Sign up today!

In an imagination slump? My Modern Met Academy‘s newest online courses are sure to kickstart your creativity.

Nitika Alé’s Mixed Media Portrait Drawing allows students to experiment with charcoal, watercolor, and soft pastels to create expressive artwork.

Taught by Demi Lang, Advanced Architectural Illustration: Monochrome Details  challenges artists to create detailed renderings of architectural details using monochromatic colored pencils.

Or, learn how to create elegant, colorful watercolor and ink illustrations of beautiful urban scenery in Vivien’s debut online course, Architectural Watercolors

