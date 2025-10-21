Home / Classes / Academy

“Fall” Into Creativity With These Inspiring Online Art Classes

By Livia Pereira on October 21, 2025

As the weather changes and we get more and more into the fall season, it’s the perfect opportunity to slow down, relax, and feed our inner self by nurturing our creativity. Luckily, My Modern Met Academy offers a wide variety of online art classes that can help channel your imagination into beautiful projects, be it in the realm of drawing, painting, crocheting, or anything in between. Read on to learn more about some of our course offerings, and sign up today!

Work with acrylic inks and other mediums to create a vibrant work of art in Dimitra Milan’s Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

If you enjoy colorful, expressive art that uses a variety of mediums to achieve an abstract look, Dimitra Milan’s Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting is the perfect course to try. Milan combines figuration with abstraction, breaking down her process for creating bold works into digestible lessons. Students will first learn to create an abstract background, then sketch their subject. Milan also provides techniques for using transparent and opaque acrylic inks. Come away from the course with your own abstract realist masterpiece, as well as new tips and tricks for your creative repertoire.

 

Sharpen your portrait skills in pencil with Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy, taught by Matheus Macedo.

For the artist who’s already familiar with basic drawing concepts, but wants to up their portrait game, Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy is a wonderful starting point. Taught by award-winning pencil artist Matheus Macedo, Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy offers an in-depth look at making all the components of a face work together to create a portrait that imitates real life. Macedo walks students through best practices to set up their portraits, and then dedicates a lesson to each facial feature. By the end of the class, you’ll have a realistic pencil portrait of a subject of your choosing.

 

Interested in learning how to crochet? Khara Plicanic teaches an amazing course, Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, that will have you learning the basics of the craft in no time.

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag is a My Modern Met Academy class that is perfect for fiber arts lovers, or those excited to learn more about crocheting. Taught by Khara Plicanic, Crochet Crash Course offers an easy crochet pattern that doubles as amazing practice for beginner crocheters. Plicanic breaks down the process for creating a fun bag from start to finish, and is very encouraging of adding personal flair where applicable. Students will end the class with wearable art, and a better understanding of basic principles of crocheting.

 

Head over to My Modern Met Academy to get started today!

Whether you’re interested in painting, drawing, or the fiber arts, My Modern Met Academy has the course for you. Wind down this fall with an online art class of your choosing, and nurture your imagination. With online, on-demand classes that you can rewatch as often as you’d like, you’ll be harvesting the benefits of your creativity in no time!

 

