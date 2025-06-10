Not Sure What to Get for Dad? Celebrate Father’s Day This Year By Giving the Gift of Creativity

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the doting dads in our lives that have raised us than to gift them an experience that nurtures their creative side? In a world that asks so much of parents and caretakers, having an excuse to take the time to slow down can be the greatest gift of all. When you purchase an online art class from My Modern Met Academy for your dad, you’re helping him carve out some “me time” while also helping him branch out and try something new.

Not sure which course offerings would be the best for Father’s Day? We’ve got a few that we think may catch Dad’s eye. No matter your dad’s interests, there’s a course at My Modern Met Academy that will spark his creativity and offer a meaningful, hands-on experience. From now until Sunday, June 15, 2025, take 10% off any My Modern Met Academy class with the code DADSDAY2025.

All of our courses are on-demand, meaning Dad can learn from virtually anywhere and at his own pace. This Father’s Day, skip the usual gifts and give him something that will inspire, relax, and encourage him to express himself. Because sometimes, the best gift is simply the chance to create.

Scroll down to see the fun and inspiring courses we’ve got!

This Father's Day, give the gift of creativity with online art classes from My Modern Met Academy. Take 10% off until June 15 with the code DADSDAY2025.

Introduction to Pet Photography taught by award-winning photographer Belinda Richards is the perfect gift for the dad who's always sending pictures of the family dog in the group chat.

If you remember your dad is always sending cute or funny pictures of your dog in the family group chat, Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend, is an exciting way for him to explore his passion for photography on a deeper level. Taught by award-winning pet photographer Belinda Richards, dads will learn the best setup, lighting, and camera settings to take their pet portraits. Richards teaches best practices for DSLR and iPhone cameras. Once they’ve taken their photos, Richards goes into detail about editing and finalizing the images, leaving your dad with a series of crisp and fun photos that may well get framed and hung in the hall.

If your dad loves to point out random buildings on trips, Demi Lang's Architectural Illustration for Everyone teaches him to render them on paper.

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil is another online course offered by My Modern Met Academy, and taught by accomplished architectural illustrator Demi Lang. Designed for artists of all skill levels, the class reflects Lang’s thoughtful, accessible teaching style. As a self-taught artist herself, she guides students step by step—covering everything from tonal values and scale to building up a complex architectural scene. By the end of the course, students will gain greater confidence in their ability to render buildings with accuracy, depth, and expressive use of color and shading.

For the dad who likes a do-it-yourself approach, Luiza Niechoda's Acrylic Painting Masterclass will teach him how to stretch his own canvas and create beautiful abstract art with a unique color story.

For dads who are fans of the abstract and contemporary, Luiza Niechoda’s Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting hits the nail on the head for planning out and creating a beautiful work of art. Not only will Dad learn how to make compelling abstract compositions and color matrices, but he will also get to stretch his own canvas, a skill important for any kind of painting endeavor.

