Learn How To Draw Freehand Landscapes in This Online Art Course

By Livia Pereira on September 2, 2025

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners Presale

Perspective can be an intimidating drawing skill to learn. In fact, perspective drawing as we conceive of it today originated during the Renaissance. While other artists had dabbled in perspective prior to the 15th century, Filippo Brunelleschi is often credited as the artist who formalized the approach in his paintings. To help you continue in this tradition of realistic and dimensional representation, My Modern Met Academy is proud to present our newest online art class, Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes.

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners is taught by Sam Gillett, an illustrator and art educator who has produced work for publishing houses, music labels, and private clients. He primarily works in pen and pencil, and has an intuitive approach to perspective drawing—meaning he doesn’t use any rulers to create his compositions.

In this course, students will learn about the basics of creating a realistic perspective scene, using skills and techniques taught by Gillett. Lessons focus on building up foundational art concepts through sketching, emphasizing a present and imaginative approach to creating believable compositions.

Gillett begins the class by explaining the supplies and demonstrating basic concepts of perspective—such as horizon line, vantage point, and vanishing point—that will eventually become part of students’ drawing toolkits. He then moves on to building up the actual course project, a pencil drawing of a mountainous valley with a country home nestled within its forests.

As students work alongside Gillett to create their own version of the class project, they will also learn tips and tricks for setting up compelling compositions, creating sketching guidelines, building up a visual focal point, and more. Gillett’s course also emphasizes a variety of techniques to create texture and dimension with pencil, such as shading, hatching, and even controlled scribbling.

Just as the course’s name implies, Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners is an excellent class for people who want to begin to learn perspective, but perhaps don’t know where to start. Not only will students get to practice important basic drawing skills that they’ll need for future projects, but they can also begin to build up their creative intuition by working on an imagined scene that has no reference image. It’s also a great refresher for even the most seasoned artist, meaning the course is really for everyone.

Now is the perfect time to enroll in this incredible new class. If you sign up during the presale period for Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes, which runs now until September 9, you’ll save 10% on the regular course price of $34.95 with the code perspective10. As soon as the course launches on September 9, you’ll get instant access to all the lessons, ready to watch any time, at your own pace, from the comfort of home.

Perspective can be an intimidating drawing skill to learn, but it doesn't have to be. Enter My Modern Met Academy's newest course, Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes

Taught by illustrator and art educator Sam Gillett, the course teaches the basics of perspective drawing, plus foundational techniques for creating realistic and layered scenes.

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners Presale

Learn about important concepts like horizon line, vantage point, and vanishing point to create a sense of perspective in your art intuitively—no ruler required.

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners Presale

This class is perfect for beginners and seasoned artists alike. Take advantage of our presale happening now through September 9, and get 10% off the course price using the code PERSPECTIVE10.

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners Presale

