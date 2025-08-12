There’s Still Time To Pick up a New Hobby—Try One of These Top-Rated Online Art Classes

Now that we are firmly in the second half of 2025, it’s a great time to take stock of our daily habits and goals. Maybe we congratulate ourselves for waking up earlier, or recognize that we may need to set aside more time for self-care and relaxation. And if one of your goals for this year was to take on a new hobby, My Modern Met Academy offers a whole host of inspiring and popular online art classes that can do just that. Read on to learn more about some of our top-rated course offerings, and sign up today to be on track to completing your hobby goals.

Embroidery in a variety of forms has been having a modern-day renaissance. Get in on the fun with Maria Zamyatina’s Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories. Students will mix watercolor painting with embroidery, creating a beautiful scene that captures the joy of travel while learning some helpful tips along the way. The process can be meticulous, but also introspective—and the final product makes it a worthy hobby to try.

If you’re already familiar with drawing, but want to take your skills up a notch, try Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil, taught by Demi Lang. Lang has been illustrating since she was 17, and this course offers an extensive look into the process that makes her drawing style so enduring. Learn insider techniques to render incredibly detailed and charming architectural illustrations.

Another top-rated class that is an excellent hobby gateway is Anna Zakirova’s Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art. Channel your inner child by spending some time outdoors to pick wildflowers and other plants that interest you, and then create beautiful, lasting compositions once they’ve been pressed. Zakirova’s extensive knowledge of plant pressing means that the possibilities for flora and arrangements are endless, as well as beautiful and sentimental.

As we move through the last half of the year, let us be more intentional with our free time and how we spend it. It doesn’t get any easier to pick up an inspiring and creative new hobby with My Modern Met Academy’s online art classes. Once you purchase a course, you’ll have on-demand access to all your lessons. With the freedom to learn at your own pace, you’ll be learning new skills in no time.

