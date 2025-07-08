Beat the Summer Heat With These Cool and Inspiring Online Art Classes

We’ve already had the longest day of the year on June 20 with the summer solstice, but what about the hottest? For many of us in the Northern Hemisphere, that’s sure to happen any time this month or the next, in August. If you’re looking for excuses to stay in and stay cool on the hottest days of the summer, why not also pick up a new skill while you’re at it? My Modern Met Academy offers a wide selection of quality online art classes, taught by top-notch artists within their respective mediums.

Sometimes the heat can be exhausting, both physically and mentally. Take a second to recenter and regroup with Danison Fronda’s inspiring course, Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase. Learn the basics of hand lettering with Fronda, including foundation strokes, handling your tools, and more. Come away from this course refreshed, and with a beautifully rendered inspirational quote and newly minted hand-lettering skills!

If you’ve got a furry friend also trying to stay cool in this weather, we recommend Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend. Taught by award-winning pet photographer Belinda Richards, the course gives students an in-depth look at taking portraits with a camera and, perhaps most importantly, working safely with dogs. The best part is that this course is also iPhone camera friendly, if you don’t own a DSLR.

For the budding illustrator, Anna Sokolova’s Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion is an amazing online class that teaches you how to add your own design signature to your art. In her course, students will learn how to think through a sketch in a variety of ways, how to use colored inks to tell their story, and above all, how to infuse personality and emotion into their art.

And if you’re just starting your creative journey, try Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching taught by Margherita Cole. Cole helps you learn the fundamentals of drawing, starting from a materials breakdown to using shapes and lines to build out a variety of test subjects. This beginner-friendly class offers plenty of opportunities for you to build up your skills, and it’s an amazing foray into creating art.

As the summer heat reaches a fever pitch within these coming weeks, don’t be afraid to take some time for yourself and cool down—preferably with an online art class from My Modern Met Academy. Whether you’re learning new skills in portrait photography, building a foundation of drawing and illustration, or expanding into the world of hand lettering, My Modern Met has an online course that lets you make the most of your summer, indoors or outdoors. Once you purchase a course with us, the lessons are on-demand, meaning you can revisit them as often as you’d like and take them at your own pace.

