Give Dad the Gift of Creativity When You Shop My Modern Met Academy’s Father’s Day Sale

By Sara Barnes on June 15, 2023
Father's Day Sale

When it comes to gift-giving, dads are notoriously tricky to shop for. They’ll often say they don’t want anything, but we still feel compelled to give them something. In that case, why not gift them an experience? Learning is good for everyone at any age. And you’re in luck, My Modern Met Academy is currently having a sale for Father’s Day. From June 15 to June 18, 2023, save 15% on all of our creative classes by using the code fathersday23 at checkout.

My Modern Met Academy offers creative classes in drawing, painting, crafts, and photography. If you’re trying to figure out what to get for dad, consider the skills they might be lacking. Maybe they’ve always wanted to learn to draw, but just never had the time. In that case, give your father the class Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. This course goes over the fundamentals of drawing—from supplies to essential techniques—that will help them gain the confidence to sketch any subject they like.

Scroll down for more classes that we offer through My Modern Met Academy and be sure to use the code fathersday23 for 15% off through June 18, 2023. And if you have no idea what your pops would like, we offer gift certificates that will let them choose. (Gift certificates are not part of the Father’s Day sale.)

My Modern Met Academy is having a sale for Father's Day. Save 15% on all online classes when you use the code fathersday23 through June 18. Here are some of the classes available to take:

 

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Pen Drawing Margherita ColePen Drawing Margherita ColePen Drawing Margherita ColePen Drawing Margherita Cole

Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Demi Lang Drawing a Building Demi Lang Drawing a Building Demi Lang Drawing a Building Architectural Drawing Class

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

 

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Pet Photograph in a Studio Setting Pet Photograph in a Studio Setting Pet Photography by Belinda Richards Editing a Pet Photograph

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

 

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase

Hand Lettering With Danison FrondaHand Lettering With Danison FrondaHand Lettering With Danison FrondaHand Lettering With Danison Fronda

Enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase.

 

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Creating a Polygon Landscape Painting Elyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic Landscape Elyse Dodge Painting a Geometric Acrylic Landscape Contemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

Enroll in Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
