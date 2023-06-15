Give Dad the Gift of Creativity When You Shop My Modern Met Academy’s Father’s Day Sale

When it comes to gift-giving, dads are notoriously tricky to shop for. They’ll often say they don’t want anything, but we still feel compelled to give them something. In that case, why not gift them an experience? Learning is good for everyone at any age. And you’re in luck, My Modern Met Academy is currently having a sale for Father’s Day. From June 15 to June 18, 2023, save 15% on all of our creative classes by using the code fathersday23 at checkout.

My Modern Met Academy offers creative classes in drawing, painting, crafts, and photography. If you’re trying to figure out what to get for dad, consider the skills they might be lacking. Maybe they’ve always wanted to learn to draw, but just never had the time. In that case, give your father the class Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. This course goes over the fundamentals of drawing—from supplies to essential techniques—that will help them gain the confidence to sketch any subject they like.

Scroll down for more classes that we offer through My Modern Met Academy and be sure to use the code fathersday23 for 15% off through June 18, 2023. And if you have no idea what your pops would like, we offer gift certificates that will let them choose. (Gift certificates are not part of the Father’s Day sale.)

My Modern Met Academy is having a sale for Father's Day. Save 15% on all online classes when you use the code fathersday23 through June 18. Here are some of the classes available to take:

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching

Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil.

Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase

Enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase.

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Enroll in Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

