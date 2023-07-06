Home / Technology

AI Visualizes Drivers Based on Car Brands, Reveals Stereotypes Pushed by Technology

By Jessica Stewart on July 6, 2023
Rerev AI Driver Stereotypes

Recent experiments with AI generators have highlighted the incredible bias that exists in the technology. Recently, the automotive website Rerev decided to conduct its own test on the stereotypes pushed by AI. To do so, they asked ChatGPT to describe the average owner of 10 popular car brands. Then, they used those descriptions as prompts in Midjourney to generate an image of these car owners. The results are interesting and eye-opening about how drivers are perceived by AI.

The first obvious issue is that AI only generated images of men, highlighting a strong gender bias in the automotive world. Each car owner had their nationality tied to the origins of the brand. So, the Ferrari owner is Italian, while the Honda and Toyota owners are Japanese. These nationalities were selected outside of any specific description written by ChatGPT.

In the case of Volkswagen, AI solely focused on the brand's association with van life by depicting a man with a more bohemian look. This choice clearly overlooks different models of Volkswagens and their owners, who likely live more conservative lifestyles.

Similarly, the Chevrolet and Ford owners both have a rugged, All-American look to them. While these American brands are certainly connected to working-class culture, there are also plenty of owners who live in urban settings and don't have a pick-up truck.

As with all of these AI series, it's important to think deeply about why the technology gave specific results and what this means about our own personal bias.

This is how AI perceives the drivers of 10 common car brands.

 

Volkswagen

AI Image of a Volkswagen Owner

According to Rerev, ChatGPT felt that VW owners “tend to be associated with a quirky and eco-conscious lifestyle. Their laid-back demeanor and casual style reflect a carefree attitude toward life.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • Quirky
  • Eco-conscious
  • Laid-back
  • Casual
  • Bohemian
  • Liberal
  • Hip
  • Outdoorsy
  • Carefree
  • Alternative

 

Toyota

AI Image of a Toyota Owner

AI described Toyota owners as people who value practicality and reliability over extravagance. According to ChatGPT, “their sensible appearance and family-oriented mindset reflect their preference for dependable transportation.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • Sensible
  • Practical
  • Dependable
  • Efficient
  • Average
  • Family-oriented
  • Nondescript
  • Conservative
  • Unadventurous
  • Reliable

 

Ferrari

AI Image of a Ferrari Owner

AI certainly honed in on the wealth of Ferrari owners and their love for luxury and extravagance. In fact, ChatGPT summed up the common perception of these luxury car owners quite well, stating, “their flamboyant appearance and showy lifestyle are seen as expressions of their indulgence and desire to display their affluence.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • Wealthy
  • Flamboyant
  • Showy
  • Extravagant
  • Ostentatious
  • Attention-seeking
  • Spoiled
  • High-maintenance
  • Indulgent
  • Status-conscious

 

Ford

AI Image of a Ford Owner

Ford is certainly known as an All-American car brand, and ChatGPT picks up on this. The technology describes Ford owners as “hardworking and down-to-earth individuals.” It goes on to say that “their rugged appearance and practical style reflect their blue-collar roots.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • Blue-collar
  • Rugged
  • Practical
  • Traditional
  • Hardworking
  • Patriotic
  • Down-to-earth
  • Conservative
  • Tough
  • No-nonsense

 

Tesla

AI Image of a Tesla Owner

Perhaps due to its association with new technology and Silicon Valley, Tesla is the one brand that showed a younger car owner. AI writes that “their futuristic style and interest in cutting-edge technology reflect their inclination towards innovation.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • Tech-savvy
  • Affluent
  • Forward-thinking
  • Eco-conscious
  • Futuristic
  • Geeky
  • Progressive
  • Modern
  • Innovative
  • Elitist

 

Chevrolet

AI Image of a Chevrolet Owner

Chevrolet is described in a manner that is similar Ford, the other American car brand on the list. ChatGPT says, “Chevrolet owners exude an all-American, rugged vibe. Their dependable and strong presence aligns with the brand’s deep roots in American automotive culture.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • All-American
  • Rugged
  • Trucker
  • Patriotic
  • Working-class
  • Traditional
  • Dependable
  • Outdoorsy
  • Country
  • Strong

 

BMW

AI Image of a BMW Owner

BMW owners got a bit of a bad rap when described by AI. ChatGPT wrote that they have an air of entitlement and superiority, often placing too much value on status and luxury.

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • Arrogant
  • Slicked-back hair
  • Flashy
  • Entitled
  • Polished
  • Smug
  • Aggressive
  • Snobbish
  • Ostentatious
  • Overconfident

 

Honda

AI Image of a Honda Owner

Due to Honda's reputation for manufacturing affordable and reliable cars, ChatGPT views their owners as practical and modest individuals who are less focused on having a car with luxury features.

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • Practical
  • Economical
  • Average
  • Unassuming
  • Reliable
  • No-frills
  • Conservative
  • Middle-of-the-road
  • Modest
  • Efficient

 

Audi

AI Image of an Audi Owner

Audi owners are viewed as trendsetters who love technology and modern aesthetics. According to ChatGPT, “Audi’s reputation for precision engineering and sleek designs contributes to the perception of Audi owners as meticulous and modern individuals.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • Tech-savvy
  • Trendy
  • Yuppie
  • Hipster
  • Clean-cut
  • Urban
  • Fashion-forward
  • Meticulous
  • Modern

 

Mercedes Benz

AI Image of a Mercedes Benz Owner

Dubbed pretentious and elitist, AI didn't have entirely positive things to say about Mercedes owners. Associating the brand with wealth and status, ChatGPT said that their “well-groomed appearance and refined style reflect their inclination towards projecting an image of sophistication.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

  • Middle-aged
  • Pretentious
  • Conservative
  • Well-groomed
  • Refined
  • Aloof
  • Sophisticated
  • Well-dressed
  • Status-conscious
  • Elitist

 

Rerev: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rerev.

Related Articles:

This Is What AI Thinks People Look Like Based on Their Job

This Is What AI Thinks People From Each of the 50 U.S. States Look Like

This Is What AI Considers a “Beautiful Woman” in 100 Different Countries

AI’s Version of the “Perfect” Person Is an Eye-Opening Look at Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

AI Visualizes Barbie Dolls Based on Each of the 50 U.S. States
This Is What AI Thinks People Look Like Based on Their Job
This Is What AI Thinks People From Each of the 50 U.S. States Look Like
AI Portraits Imagine Different Actors as the Potential Next James Bond
The Beatles Used AI to Add John Lennon’s Voice to New Song
Smart Chess Board With Self-Moving Pieces Lets You Play Against Anyone in the World in Real-Time

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Images of Artists Creating Their Masterpieces Are Visualized With AI
Apple’s New Augmented Reality Headset Is Its First Major Product Release in Nearly a Decade
This Is What AI Considers a “Beautiful Woman” in 100 Different Countries
AI’s Version of the “Perfect” Person Is an Eye-Opening Look at Unrealistic Beauty Standards
AI’s Multi-Tiered Camper Vans Visualize the Surreal Future of Nomadic Living
Khan Academy Founder Says AI Will Revolutionize Education and Make Guided Learning Accessible to More Than Just the Rich

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.