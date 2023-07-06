Recent experiments with AI generators have highlighted the incredible bias that exists in the technology. Recently, the automotive website Rerev decided to conduct its own test on the stereotypes pushed by AI. To do so, they asked ChatGPT to describe the average owner of 10 popular car brands. Then, they used those descriptions as prompts in Midjourney to generate an image of these car owners. The results are interesting and eye-opening about how drivers are perceived by AI.

The first obvious issue is that AI only generated images of men, highlighting a strong gender bias in the automotive world. Each car owner had their nationality tied to the origins of the brand. So, the Ferrari owner is Italian, while the Honda and Toyota owners are Japanese. These nationalities were selected outside of any specific description written by ChatGPT.

In the case of Volkswagen, AI solely focused on the brand's association with van life by depicting a man with a more bohemian look. This choice clearly overlooks different models of Volkswagens and their owners, who likely live more conservative lifestyles.

Similarly, the Chevrolet and Ford owners both have a rugged, All-American look to them. While these American brands are certainly connected to working-class culture, there are also plenty of owners who live in urban settings and don't have a pick-up truck.

As with all of these AI series, it's important to think deeply about why the technology gave specific results and what this means about our own personal bias.

This is how AI perceives the drivers of 10 common car brands.

Volkswagen

According to Rerev, ChatGPT felt that VW owners “tend to be associated with a quirky and eco-conscious lifestyle. Their laid-back demeanor and casual style reflect a carefree attitude toward life.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

Quirky

Eco-conscious

Laid-back

Casual

Bohemian

Liberal

Hip

Outdoorsy

Carefree

Alternative

Toyota

AI described Toyota owners as people who value practicality and reliability over extravagance. According to ChatGPT, “their sensible appearance and family-oriented mindset reflect their preference for dependable transportation.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

Sensible

Practical

Dependable

Efficient

Average

Family-oriented

Nondescript

Conservative

Unadventurous

Reliable

Ferrari

AI certainly honed in on the wealth of Ferrari owners and their love for luxury and extravagance. In fact, ChatGPT summed up the common perception of these luxury car owners quite well, stating, “their flamboyant appearance and showy lifestyle are seen as expressions of their indulgence and desire to display their affluence.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

Wealthy

Flamboyant

Showy

Extravagant

Ostentatious

Attention-seeking

Spoiled

High-maintenance

Indulgent

Status-conscious

Ford

Ford is certainly known as an All-American car brand, and ChatGPT picks up on this. The technology describes Ford owners as “hardworking and down-to-earth individuals.” It goes on to say that “their rugged appearance and practical style reflect their blue-collar roots.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

Blue-collar

Rugged

Practical

Traditional

Hardworking

Patriotic

Down-to-earth

Conservative

Tough

No-nonsense

Tesla

Perhaps due to its association with new technology and Silicon Valley, Tesla is the one brand that showed a younger car owner. AI writes that “their futuristic style and interest in cutting-edge technology reflect their inclination towards innovation.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

Tech-savvy

Affluent

Forward-thinking

Eco-conscious

Futuristic

Geeky

Progressive

Modern

Innovative

Elitist

Chevrolet

Chevrolet is described in a manner that is similar Ford, the other American car brand on the list. ChatGPT says, “Chevrolet owners exude an all-American, rugged vibe. Their dependable and strong presence aligns with the brand’s deep roots in American automotive culture.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

All-American

Rugged

Trucker

Patriotic

Working-class

Traditional

Dependable

Outdoorsy

Country

Strong

BMW

BMW owners got a bit of a bad rap when described by AI. ChatGPT wrote that they have an air of entitlement and superiority, often placing too much value on status and luxury.

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

Arrogant

Slicked-back hair

Flashy

Entitled

Polished

Smug

Aggressive

Snobbish

Ostentatious

Overconfident

Honda

Due to Honda's reputation for manufacturing affordable and reliable cars, ChatGPT views their owners as practical and modest individuals who are less focused on having a car with luxury features.

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

Practical

Economical

Average

Unassuming

Reliable

No-frills

Conservative

Middle-of-the-road

Modest

Efficient

Audi

Audi owners are viewed as trendsetters who love technology and modern aesthetics. According to ChatGPT, “Audi’s reputation for precision engineering and sleek designs contributes to the perception of Audi owners as meticulous and modern individuals.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

Tech-savvy

Trendy

Yuppie

Hipster

Clean-cut

Urban

Fashion-forward

Meticulous

Modern

Mercedes Benz

Dubbed pretentious and elitist, AI didn't have entirely positive things to say about Mercedes owners. Associating the brand with wealth and status, ChatGPT said that their “well-groomed appearance and refined style reflect their inclination towards projecting an image of sophistication.”

Adjectives ChatGPT used:

Middle-aged

Pretentious

Conservative

Well-groomed

Refined

Aloof

Sophisticated

Well-dressed

Status-conscious

Elitist

Rerev: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rerev.

