Luxury Off-Road Camper Features Stainless Steel Kitchen and Private Shower

By Sarah Currier on April 9, 2024

Photo Of Camper Van With Canvas Roof Parked Outside On Green Grass

It doesn't get much more classic than the teardrop camper. Thanks to their sleek appearance and timeless look, it is no wonder that they have become such a hit for explorers and travelers. A recent model from the Australian company Kimberly Kampers re-imagines the classic design by giving it a luxurious edge.

The Kube comes outfitted with a stainless steel outside kitchen and a private shower, giving the vehicle a comfortable, familiar feeling. Other amenities include a spacious cabin that can fit two adults, as well as a roomy king sized bed. It also includes hot water and a heater system, ensuring comfortable nights of sleeping that aren't too cold. In case you get hungry, there is also a small fridge in the cabin that is only an arm's length away from the bed.

The camper also features a large awning that can be deployed in less than three minutes. Additionally, the entire camper does not need to be set up to access the full kitchen, which means that making a quick lunch while you're on the go is a minor undertaking. The Kube is also extremely lightweight, weighing approximately 1,110 kilograms (or about 2,447 pounds), as opposed other teardrop camper trailers of this caliber that could weigh up to 3,200 pounds. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art brake system that has twice the stopping power of an average braking system.

The Kube starts at AU$68,525 (approximately US$45,000), but can be more expensive if you decide to upgrade it.

The Australian Company Kimberly Kampers recently dropped a new luxury teardrop camper design.

Photo From The Outside Of A Camper Showing The Inside Cabin

The camper comes outfitted with a full stainless steel kitchen and private shower.

Photo From The Outside Of A Camper Showing The Inside Bed And Pull Out Kitchen

Photo From The Outside Of A Camper Showing The Inside Bed

It also features a spacious cabin that can easily hold two people, as well as a king-sized bed.

Photo Showing The Inside Cabin Of A Camper, Featuring The Bed And Shelving

Photo Showing The Inside Cabin Of A Camper, Featuring The Bed And Shelving Above It

