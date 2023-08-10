In cities, space is precious. That's why smaller vehicles like Smart cars are so popular for getting from point A to point B. Now, Fiat is introducing another mini option, and this one is not only fully electric but also cute, too. Called the Topolino, this mint-green automobile sports an eye-catching retro design that makes it easy to imagine in any European metropolis.

The tiny car actually fits into the category of electric quadricycle, meaning that drivers in Italy and France have to be just 14 years old to take the Topolino for a spin. While it's only capable of going up to 28 mph and a distance of 47 miles, its compact design makes it ideal for short commutes around the town without having to worry about squeezing into that tight parking space.

One of the best features of this golf cart-like vehicle is its electric design. Fiat made it so that the car can be charged in any outlet, requiring just four hours to reach a full charge. There are also two options for the Topolino. One offers the car with real matching doors and a closed roof sunblind, and the other is “open,” meaning instead of doors, it has rope barriers. The car also comes with a variety of matching accessories, including a USB-powered fan, a Bluetooth speaker, and a thermal water bottle for both hot and cold beverages. Additionally, the two seat covers can be used as beach towels and there's a rack that comes with a matching bag.

The Topolino will be available for $10,770 in Italy.

h/t: [Design Milk]

All images via Fiat.

