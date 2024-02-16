Home / Design / Cars

This Tiny Camping Trailer Can Easily Fit in a Garage and Doesn’t Require a Trailer License

By Sarah Currier on February 16, 2024

Cube 1 Camping Trailer by Sportcaravan

The award-winning German company Sportcaravan recently released its Cube 1 model, their smallest camping trailer to date. Measuring 10.5 feet in length, 5.4 feet in height, and weighing in at around 705 pounds, the Cube 1 definitely deserves its title of  “mega” micro-caravan. With these dimensions, owners can easily fit the camping trailer in their garage and tow it with a small car, without the need for a trailer license.

The Cube 1 also has a unique rooftop tent, which can be accessed via a hatch on the ceiling. In addition to the double bed on the floor of the camper, this rooftop tent is large enough to allow up to four people to sleep in the trailer at once. The trailer's interior also features multiple expertly placed shelves and cabinets to provide ample storage space.

Thanks to its fully insulated interior, the Cube 1 is designed for year-round use. In case you get peckish during a humid summer evening or a chilly winter night, the storage vehicle also features a spacious slide-out shelf that can easily serve as a makeshift cooking area.

The Cube 1 can be bought on Sportcaravan's website for the starting price of €12,900, or approximately $14,000. It is currently only available for purchase in Europe.

Sportcaravan just released the Cube 1, a tiny camping trailer that is small enough to fit in a garage.

Image Looking into the Cube 1 Campervan

Despite its small size, the Cube 1 features a double bed, expertly placed storage shelves and cabinets, and a slide-out shelf that can be used for cooking.

Interior Shot of the Cube 1 Campervan with a Double Bed

For families traveling with children, the rooftop tent allows up to four people to sleep in the camping trailer at once.

Perspective of Someone in the Rooftop Tent in the Cube 1

The starting price for the Cube 1 is approximately $14,000, but shower, toilet, and kitchen options are available for a higher price.

Perspective of Someone Looking Down into the Cube 1 from the Rooftop Tent

Rendering of Family Camping Outside Cube 1

Sportcaravan: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via Sportcaravan. 

