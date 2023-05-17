Robert Irwin Shares the Joys of “Uncle Life” Alongside Niece in Adorable Selfie

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

For many, one of life's greatest joys is being an uncle or aunt. You can be playful and insightful like a friend, spoil them with gifts and experiences, you're wise enough to revel in seeing a little person grow up (and at the end of the day you can return the tot to their parents). This seems to summarize the great time Robert Irwin has been having as an uncle to his niece, Grace Warrior. The sweet toddler of his sister Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell stars in many of Irwin's social media posts, and they seem to love each other to pieces.

The latest of these adorable niece shout-outs was posted to Instagram by Irwin. In the sweet mirror selfie, the proud uncle can be seen carrying a smiling Grace on his shoulders, while keeping her safely in place as he gives her extra support by placing his hand on her back. The wholesome pic gained over 250,000 likes and gained some cheerful comments. And the image, simply captioned, “Uncle life,” says it all, though comedian Rove McManus had a better idea for the accompanying text: “Correction: FUNCLE life.”

Irwin has been sharing his fun times alongside his niece ever since her birth in 2021. Their very first picture together was posted a day after Grace was born, and shows the wee baby in her caring uncle's arms. “Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace,” he wrote at the time.

And living up to his promise, they've had plenty of adventures. From hanging out in the camp, to playing guitar and looking for seashells, Grace couldn't have found anyone better to show her the ropes of the natural world. Irwin was even part of her first magazine cover by being the author of a People magazine photoshoot featuring the precious tot and her mom, Bindi.

Little Grace is only 2 years old, but if these first outings are proof, the uncle-niece daughter bond will only become stronger and more fun in the coming years. At this rate, the little girl is likely to join the rest of the family in their passion for nature and wildlife conservancy.

