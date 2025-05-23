Home / Art / Installation

Alex Chinneck’s Playful Undulating Sculpture Looks Like a Brick House Taking a Seat

By Jessica Stewart on May 23, 2025

"A week at the knees" by Alex Chinneck

Artist Alex Chinneck has brought one of his playful public installations to London for Clerkenwell Design WeekA week at the knees is an undulating four-story brick facade that recalls his 2013 sliding houses, which caused a sensation at the time. The bottom of the facade forms an archway that passersby can walk under, allowing them to enjoy the sculpture from all angles.

Located in London's Charterhouse Square, the installation mirrors the architectural details of the Georgian houses that surround it, with a surreal twist. Chinneck's attention to detail, from the brickwork to the windows and lighting fixtures bring the illusion to life, as the piece appears to be a home that is sliding down and taking a seat on the ground.

In reality, the structure is anchored by a solid core of repurposed steel that came from the demolition of the former American Embassy in London. Thanks to bespoke bending windows, 7,000 bricks, a door, stone details, and a drainpipe, the freestanding sculpture takes on a realistic appearance. Shockingly, given that it weighs 12.6 tons, the piece also appears light and airy thanks to the facade's 6-inch depth.

On view through the end of June, Chinneck's work is striking not only for its inventive nature, but for the way it asks us to engage with architecture. By transforming architecture into art, he allows us to see the beauty in the details of spaces we often overlook.

A week at the knees is an playful public installation by artist Alex Chinneck.

Created for Clerkenwell Design Week, the freestanding sculpture appears to be an undulating four-story brick facade.

Alex Chinneck for Clerkenwell Design Week

Alex Chinneck for Clerkenwell Design Week

"A week at the knees" by Alex Chinneck

Alex Chinneck for Clerkenwell Design Week

In reality, the structure is anchored by a solid core of repurposed steel and weighs 12.6 tons.

Construction of Alex Chinneck art installation for Clerkenwell Design Week

Passersby are invited to walk under the facade's archway and marvel at the details.

Alex Chinneck for Clerkenwell Design Week

"A week at the knees" by Alex Chinneck

The installation will remain on view in London's Charterhouse Square through the end of June.

"A week at the knees" by Alex Chinneck

"A week at the knees" by Alex Chinneck

Alex Chinneck: Website | Instagram

All photos by Charles Emerson except where noted. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alex Chinneck.

Related Articles:

Spiral Staircase Springs Apart in Surreal Architectural Sculpture

Illusion Artist “Ties” Fully Functioning Grandfather Clock Into a Knot

Sculptor “Unzips” a Building in Milan for Mind-Bending Art Installation

Alex Chinneck Brings a Playful “Twist” to Urban Objects With Surreal Metal Sculptures

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Giant Filtration System Serves Espresso Made With Water From Venice Canals
Woman Transforms Her NYC Stoop With Vibrant Display of LEGO Flowers
Chiharu Shiota’s Newest Exhibition Highlights “Emptiness” by Filling the Void With Webs of Thread
Immersive LED Displays Transform a Korean Resort Into a Shimmering Crystal Palace
Billowing ‘Orb’ Held Together by Over 200,000 Rivets Casts Dramatic Shadow at Google Campus
New York City’s 600-Foot-Long Subway Mural Recalls Hilma af Klint’s Astounding Mysticism

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

30,000 Ceramic Red Poppies Flow Across the Tower of London’s Lawn
New Exhibition Explores the 60 Artists At the Forefront of Contemporary Fiber Art
Artist Transforms Humble Shipping Containers Into Monumental Gold Columns
Tree Stump Lined With Mirrors Hides a Decadent Sauna Inside of It
Iridescent Installation Catches the Shifting Light of the Californian Desert
Moving Exhibition Ruminates on the Emotional Complexities of Disappearing Glaciers [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.