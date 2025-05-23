Alex Chinneck’s Playful Undulating Sculpture Looks Like a Brick House Taking a Seat

Artist Alex Chinneck has brought one of his playful public installations to London for Clerkenwell Design Week. A week at the knees is an undulating four-story brick facade that recalls his 2013 sliding houses, which caused a sensation at the time. The bottom of the facade forms an archway that passersby can walk under, allowing them to enjoy the sculpture from all angles.

Located in London's Charterhouse Square, the installation mirrors the architectural details of the Georgian houses that surround it, with a surreal twist. Chinneck's attention to detail, from the brickwork to the windows and lighting fixtures bring the illusion to life, as the piece appears to be a home that is sliding down and taking a seat on the ground.

In reality, the structure is anchored by a solid core of repurposed steel that came from the demolition of the former American Embassy in London. Thanks to bespoke bending windows, 7,000 bricks, a door, stone details, and a drainpipe, the freestanding sculpture takes on a realistic appearance. Shockingly, given that it weighs 12.6 tons, the piece also appears light and airy thanks to the facade's 6-inch depth.

On view through the end of June, Chinneck's work is striking not only for its inventive nature, but for the way it asks us to engage with architecture. By transforming architecture into art, he allows us to see the beauty in the details of spaces we often overlook.

All photos by Charles Emerson except where noted. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alex Chinneck.