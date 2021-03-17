Sculptural Hair Styles Become Unlikely Canvases for Delicate Baroque-Inspired Art

Spanish stylist Alexis Ferrer merges botanical patterns with unique coiffures in his stunning series titled La Favorite. The avant-garde collection features models wearing blonde hair extensions that are digitally printed with romantic floral motifs. The result is a transportive series of images that are both futuristic and nostalgic at the same time.

“La Favorite is a collection inspired by an artisanal period of France,” Ferrer tells My Modern Met. “Strolling through the gardens of palaces in France was a common activity in the 18th century. Flowers and animals inspired couturiers to create the best fabrics for the French bourgeoisie during the XVIII century.” The collection—which was photographed by Rafael Andreu and featured makeup by Mary Torres—debuted in autumn 2020, and immediately went viral for the way hair was used as a canvas for printed artwork.

Each of the models in the project wears blonde hair extensions embellished with delicate Baroque-inspired paintings of flowers, berries, insects, and birds. In fact, the way the patterns are printed on the hairpieces imitates the texture of vintage tapestries. “New technology and techniques allow us to recreate those wonderful patterns on the hair and give a sense of decoration to our beauty with natural motifs,” he continues. “It allows us to create, to fly, and to dream. Mixing it with our knowledge of crafts opens a world of infinite possibilities for the future.”

Spanish stylist Alexis Ferrer digitally printed Baroque-inspired floral motifs onto blonde hair in a new collection called La Favorite.

Watch this video for more insight into Ferrer's creative process:

