This All-Pink Apartment in Madrid Is a Bubblegum Dream Vacation Spot

By Samantha Pires on October 26, 2020

The idea of monochromatic spaces may bring to mind stark black and white rooms, but Patricia Bustos Studios redefines single-color spaces in this all-pink rental apartment. The designers used a bold color scheme to stand out amongst the tough vacation rental competition in Madrid. They use 12 shades of pink to style the small unit, creating a unique identity that the studio says they achieved through “aesthetic madness.”

Patricia Bustos Studios also designed the space to function better as a vacation property by reprogramming the tight apartment and adding an additional bedroom and bathroom. Though clearly very bold, the space itself is not overly ornate, but instead uses a subtle palette of textures and lighting for a more minimal approach.

The sanctity of aesthetics is clear from the stunning photos which demonstrate clear consideration of composition. Designing monochromatic spaces is often a difficult feat to execute well, as spaces can easily become disorienting and unpleasant. The designers relieve pink overload through splashes of green, the aforementioned variation of textures, and a colorful kitchen that expands the color palette.

The stunning dining room makes use of iridescent seat textures that add a layer of depth to the space. Like most of the furniture included in the apartment, the seats are designed with simple forms that follow modernist styles. The arched doorways and colorful laminates assist to create an otherworldly aesthetic. These clever tricks allow the pink to do all the work, while the physical forms create clean lines and a soothing simplicity.

Blues and golds are introduced in the kitchen cabinetry and serve as a visual relief from the rest of the apartment. The separating wall from the living space also serves to create an isolated zone that larger groups can use for additional sleeping areas.

The private areas, including the bedrooms and bathrooms, are designed in the same bold (yet minimal) style. Unique bed frames are layered with alternating materials of different pink hues. Delicate lighting fixtures warm the space as they reflect on the tiled features that surround the bed. The small bathrooms are extended through vertical wall tiles and finished with unique bathroom accessories.

From top to bottom, Patricia Bustos Studios’ nearly all-pink apartment balances aesthetic madness with artfully crafted composition to create an unforgettable vacation experience.

Patricia Bustos Studios used 12 shades of pink to style a rental unit, creating a unique visual identity achieved through what they call “aesthetic madness.”

The designers relieve pink overload through splashes of green, a variation of textures, and a colorful kitchen that expands the color palette.

Delicate lighting fixtures warm the space as they reflect on the tiled features that surround the bed.

Unique bed frames are layered with alternating materials of different pink hues.

And the small bathrooms are extended through vertical wall tiles.

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
