Home / Drawing / Illustration

Beautiful 19th-Century Illustrations of Every Known Hummingbird Species in One Dynamic Poster

By Margherita Cole on November 22, 2023
John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster

Before photography, it was up to illustrators to accurately record plants and animals. In the 19th century, artist John Gould set out to capture all of the known species of hummingbirds at the time, which meant traveling to different continents to observe their appearances. Ultimately, these efforts culminated in A Monograph of the Trochilidæ, or Family of Humming-Birds, a five volume series of 360 hand-colored lithographic plates. While each of these illustrations is stunning on their own, Nicholas Rougeux took it upon himself to make a new way to enjoy Gould's magnum opus, by meticulously restoring each lithograph and artfully arranging them into a dynamic poster.

“The monograph is considered one of the finest examples of ornithological illustration ever produced, as well as a scientific masterpiece. Included in the lengthy introduction was also a complete list of 416 species,” Rougeux explains. After finding high-quality scans of the project via the Internet Archive, he set out to bring the lithographs back to their original vibrant state. “A key goal I had for this project was to find an interesting way to introduce the subject of hummingbirds to new visitors,” Rougeux writes. “I wanted to highlight the large variety of hummingbirds in Gould’s monograph on the home page as a way to engage visitors, so I planned to create a murmuration that included a hummingbird from each illustration. Ironically, hummingbirds travel alone and not in flocks, but displaying them in a murmuration still felt like a fun design exercise.”

Rougeux painstakingly arranged each hummingbird in the murmuration to ensure that each one was evenly spaced. He also wanted to display the group according to color, so that it starts with blue birds at the top and shifts into the brighter, warmer colored species. Additionally, while the original lithographs included a simple background with plants, Rougeux isolated each bird to fit into the mumuration. However, he still wanted to add some sort of setting for the hummingbirds, and created a watercolor mountain and cloud background in AI. “I have mixed feelings about AI-generated imagery but generating these images for this purpose felt like an interesting experiment that worked out well,” he says. The collage is enhanced by text labels which identify each species on the poster.

You can purchase this poster via Zazzle with a white or dark background.

Nicholas Rougeux restored John Gould's A Monograph of the Trochilidæ, or Family of Humming-Birds and transformed the art into a poster.

John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster

Each of the hummingbirds is from Gould's original hand-colored lithographs from the 19th century.

John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster

Rougeux used the scans of all 360 plates from the Internet Archive and spent over 150 hours restoring them to their original colors.

John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster

It includes all of the hummingbird species that were known at the time.

John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster John Gould's Hummingbirds Poster

Nicholas Rougeux: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nicholas Rougeux.

Related Articles:

You Can Now Download 435 Bird Illustrations by Legendary John James Audubon for Free

Self-Taught Latte Artist Tops Coffee with Colorful Bird Illustrations

Colorful Storybook Illustrations of Whimsical Birds and Fantastic Beasts

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Captures Warm Family Moments in Beautiful Watercolor Illustrations
Illustrator Draws Floor Plans of Iconic Locations From Dozens of Beloved TV Series
Artist Documents Her Stays At Different Japanese Hotels in Carefully Rendered Illustrations
Stunning Ink and Colored Pencil Architecture Drawings Inspired by Old-World Europe
Surreal “Incomplete” Portraits Capture the Evocative Spirit of Different People
City of Toronto Helps Artist Find Sentimental Sketchbook He Worked on for 10 Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Get to Know Hip-Hop History With This Cool Boombox Poster
Who Was N.C. Wyeth? Learn About the 20th Century Illustrator Responsible for Over 100 Books
Learn About the Magic of Mary Blair, an Illustrator Who Helped Define Early Disney Films
Traveling Artist Creatively Documents His Adventures in Visually Exciting Sketchbooks
10 Tips and Tricks for Using Colored Ink to Create Stunning Illustrations
Learn About J.C. Leyendecker, the Illustrator Who Defined Men’s Style in the Early 20th Century

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.