Home / Animals

This Amazing Frog Is So Big That People Are Having Trouble Believing It’s Real

By Arnesia Young on January 15, 2021

Frogs are possibly some of the most fascinating animals on the planet. Our amphibian friends come in a wide array of species, each with its own unique attributes and physiology. While some boast translucent skin or striking color combinations, others are more adept at blending in—that is, until they become an internet sensation. There is one amazing frog in particular that is currently circulating the web, and people aren’t quite sure what to make of it.

Earlier this month, a Twitter user posted pictures of a “rare creature” with an impossibly round, blob-like body and a duly expressive face. Since then, it has been retweeted, liked, and shared thousands of times, amidst many varied reactions. But the most common one of all has been to wonder what it is exactly.

Many have speculated that it is a shell-less turtle, while others joke that it is the evolutionary ancestor of Jabba the Hutt. But Twitter user Jodi Rowley, a “conservation biologist obsessed with frogs,” came forward and cleared the air. She confirmed that the bulbous creature is, in fact, a species of frog known as the Blunt-headed Burrowing Frog or Glyphoglossus molossus. And the reason it’s so fat and puffy is that it is inflating itself with air in self-defense so it appears large and threatening.

Still, there are a few people who remain in disbelief, questioning the existence of any such “creature” at all. However, with an estimated 8.7 million species of plants and animals on the planet—and only a small fraction of them discovered and identified so far—almost anything is possible.

This amazing frog is so big that it has baffled all of Twitter! Many people even questioned its existence.

Amazing Cute Frog

However, one person identified it as a Blunt-headed Burrowing Frog that is puffing itself up for protection.

Amazing Big Frog@koshin0919: Twitter
Jodi Rowley: Twitter
h/t: [The Dodo]

All images via @koshin0919.

Related Articles:

Adorable ‘Frog and Toad’ Knitting Pattern Inspired by Beloved Children’s Books

Newly Discovered Species Looks Exactly Like Kermit the Frog

14 Fun Photos of Personality-Filled Frogs

Perfectly-Timed Photo of a Tree Frog Riding a Beetle

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Oklahoma City Zoo Shares Incredible Video of Elephant Calf Ultrasound
Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles
This Tiny Flatid Planthopper Nymph Insect Looks Like a Walking Piece of Popcorn
This ‘Penguin Protection System’ Would Help the Birds Breed While Reducing Polar Ice Melt
Man Experiencing Homelessness Rescues Every Animal From a Burning Shelter
Rescued Baby Beaver Keeps Building “Dams” With Random Objects From Rescuer’s House

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Study Finds That Pets Have Significantly Improved Lives Since the Pandemic Disrupted Human Relationships
The World’s Loneliest Elephant Is Finally Meeting New Friends After 8 Years in Solitude
Researchers Discover That Platypuses Mysteriously Glow Under Ultraviolet Light
Rare Albino Turtle Looks Like a Slice of Melted Cheese
20 Creative Products to Celebrate Your Pet
35 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Animals

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.