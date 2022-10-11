Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Incredible Deals to Scoop Up During Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

By Jessica Stewart on October 11, 2022
Amazon Prime Day Deals October 2022

Black Friday is just around the corner, but you can get a jump on holiday shopping thanks to Amazon. On October 11 and October 12, the online retailer is running a sale similar to their annual Prime Day. The Prime Early Access Sale is a blow-out sale that is kicking off the holiday season. For 48 hours, shoppers will find incredible deals on electronics, home decor, apparel, kitchen gadgets, and much more. But, to take advantage, you've got to be a member of Prime.

So if you haven't signed up already, be sure to do so and take advantage of the 30-day free trial. Then, you'll want to bookmark the Prime Early Access Sale page, where you can search all the currently available deals. In some cases, you can get over 70% off items, but you'll want to be quick. Some deals only last a day and others are being released slowly throughout the 48-hour event. So keep refreshing and sign up for alerts on your must-have items. And, most importantly, if you see something that you like, make sure you check out before the deal ends.

With so much good stuff to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start. Luckily, we've done some of the heavy lifting and found 25 incredible deals to get you started. Most of these deals last just for one day, so act fast and get started on your shopping.

Tech

GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle

GoPro | $399.99 (normally $499.99)

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop:

Apple | $998 (normally $1,198)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose | $269 (normally $379)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung | $149.99 (normally $249.99)

 

Home Decor & Furniture

Christopher Knight Home Abrielle Mid-Century Modern Fabric Dining Chairs

Christopher Knight | $102.89 (normally $218.99)

Pair of Colorful Outdoor Throw Pillows

Modway | $28.73 (normally $58.50)

Abstract Watercolor Rug on Amazon

Unique Loom | $31.20 (normally $104.99)

Wood Burning Outdoor Firepit

Sunjoy | $133.23 (normally $238)

 

Kitchen

De'Longhi Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

De'Longhi | $979.95 (normally $1,399.95)

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus

Kitchenaid | $259.99 (normally $379.99)

Calphalon 10-Piece Cookware Set

Calphalon | $99.99 (normally $239.99)

Cuisinart 15-Piece Cutlery Knife Block Set

Cuisinart | $59.31 (normally $99.95)

 

Toys

Fisher Price Block Sorter

Fisher Price | $6.99 (normally $10.99)

Fisher Price Little People Collector Inspiring Women

Fisher Price | $13.99 (normally $24.99)

LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set

LEGO | $69.99 (normally $99.99)

Monopoly Friends Edition

Monopoly | $17.99 (normally $27.99)

 

Apparel & Accessories

Reebok Women's Hi High Top Basketball Shoe

Reebok | $53.62 (normally $70)

Burton Mens Covert Snowboard Jacket

Burton | $109.98 (normally $219.95)

Fall Women's Long Sleeve Crew Neck Maxi Dress

KIRUNDO | $30.09 (normally $42.99)

adidas Women's Essentials Warm-Up Slim 3-Stripes Track Top

Adidas | $25.45 (normally $50)

 

Travel & Fitness

Samsonite Hardside Luggage Set

Samsonite | $313.64 (normally $609.97)

Segway Ninebot S and S-Max Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter

Segway | $377.99 (normally $599.99)

Schwinn Wayfarer Retro Cruiser

Schwinn | $166.59 (normally $229.99)

Peloton Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike

Peloton | $1,225 (normally $1,445)

 

