Mattel Introduces Tina Turner Barbie Doll To Celebrate 40th Anniversary of “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

By Regina Sienra on October 17, 2022
Barbie Introduces Tina Turner Doll

Over the years, Mattel has paid tribute to many amazing women with their own limited edition Barbie dolls, from Madam C.J. Walker, the first American self-made millionaire woman, to poet and activist Maya Angelou. And just months after releasing a miniature Queen Elizabeth II, they are celebrating a different kind of royal—the Queen of Rock & Roll herself. Make way for the Tina Turner Barbie doll!

As part of the brand's Signature Music Series, the Tina Turner Barbie doll dons the iconic outfit from the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” music video, featuring her distinctive textured hair, denim jacket, black dress, black tights, and matching pumps. The doll commemorates the 40th anniversary of this song, which would become Turner's first and only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart when it was released in 1984. It would also earn her three Grammy awards—Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance; three of the biggest accolades. A decade later, it became the title of her biopic, starring Angela Bassett.

 

Turner may have had only one song at No. 1 on Billboard's chart, but she has accomplished so much more in the music industry. To date, she has sold 100 million records worldwide, received 12 Grammy Awards, and was the first Black artist and first woman to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.

“Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the ‘Queen of Rock ’n Roll' with a @TinaTurner Barbie doll,” the company proudly states on Instagram, while heralding her “unprecedented music career” on the Creations Mattel website. “She is a Grammy-winning, chart-topping singer, and one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.”

Want to know where to buy the Tina Turner Barbie Doll? It is available on Mattel's website and Amazon, as well as Target and Walmart online stores.

Barbie Introduces Tina Turner DollMattel: Website
h/t: [Rolling Stone]

All images via Mattel.

