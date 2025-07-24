Home / Entertainment / Music

Nearly 13,000 People Show up for World-Class Organist Playing ‘Interstellar’ Soundtrack at Cathedral

By Eva Baron on July 24, 2025

When it was first released in 2014, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar became an instant hit, not just because of its star-studded cast, but because of its scoring. The film’s original soundtrack and its most iconic song, “Day One,” were composed by the Academy Award-winning Hans Zimmer, whose portfolio spans scores for classics like The Lion King, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, and Inception, among others. Even 10 years later, “Day One” continues to stun with its ethereality and emotion—so much so that thousands of people attempted to attend a performance of the song in Germany.

Staged at Cologne Cathedral on July 16, the performance was led by the renowned British musician Anna Lapwood, who, since 2022, has served as an associate artist at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Though Lapwood expected the event to “be busy,” she was stunned to discover that, just beyond the cathedral’s doors, there were 13,000 guests eagerly waiting.

“I really didn’t want anyone to be turned away, so 45 minutes before the start, I made the decision to do two concerts back-to-back,” Lapwood writes about the experience.

Despite hosting two concerts, each of which fit 4,000 attendees total, there remained 5,000 more that hoped to witness Lapwood play.

“I genuinely thought we had got everyone in,” Lapwood explains. “Lesson learned: I will always make sure there is a ticketing system in place in the future.”

Footage from the performance emphasizes the sensitivity and care with which Lapwood plays “Day One,” its haunting and atmospheric melody echoing through the monumental cathedral. For those reasons, it should come as no surprise that hundreds echoed that exact sentiment on social media.

“It was so incredible, beautiful, brilliant, and breathtaking!” one user commented on a video shared by Lapwood. “Really hoping you’ll come back to Cologne soon because so many people who didn’t get in would love another chance to see you.” Another added: “Amazing! We clearly need bigger pipe organ arenas!”

To see the footage for yourself, and to discover even more incredible music, follow Anna Lapwood on Instagram.

Renowned organist Anna Lapwood delivered a performance of “Day One” from Interstellar at Cologne Cathedral—and 13,000 people wanted to see her play.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GameSpot (@gamespot)

Cologne Cathedral in Germany

The south side of Cologne Cathedral in Germany. (Photo: Velvet via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0)

In an effort to accommodate the tremendous demand, Lapwood decided to play two concerts, and still 5,000 people were unable to attend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Classic FM (@classicfm)

Composed by Hans Zimmer, One Day is one of the most iconic songs featured in Interstellar.

Anna Lapwood: Website | Instagram

