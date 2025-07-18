Home / Entertainment / Music

Italian Sound Festival Fuses History With Electronic Music To Recreate an Electrifying Arch on Stage

By Sara Barnes on July 18, 2025

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

Live music can immerse you in the moment, making you feel as though you’re in a different world. The music itself plays a large part, but so does the visual design of the event. Architecture studio STUFISH created a striking stage design for the electronic Adriatic Sound Festival at Fano Airport in Italy from June 13 to June 14, 2025. Its electrifying display combined historical symbolism with contemporary visuals to highlight the transformative power of music and community.

STUFISH designed two stages for the festival: one was for host DJs playing house music, and the other stage was for techno. The main stage was deemed The Temple. Inspired by Fano’s ancient Roman heritage, it was conceived of as a temporary city fusing the past and the future. The Temple's centerpiece was an arched structure surrounded by neon pillars, inspired by the Arch of Augustus, a historic gateway built around 9 CE as part of the city’s defensive walls. But instead of keeping people out, STUFISH imagined it as a portal—a community meeting place where people gather for the shared experience of live music.

At the core of The Temple was a rotating drum that shifted the artists throughout their performances. Motion allowed for an ever-changing focal point, making the crowd experience feel immersive. A luminous halo, lasers, and a canopy of lights shone from above, bathing the concert-goers in the only light around. The effect created an intimate connection to the site, and the stages were a beacon for participatory revelry in which time seemed suspended.

Timelessness was perhaps best exemplified in one element of the stage: the shape-shifting arched form. From one direction, festivalgoers could see The Temple’s arch, while from another vantage point, the shape resembled an infinity symbol. It was a reminder that music is timeless, and the experience of seeing it live is, too.

If you like immersive festival experiences, be sure to check out Electric Forest 2025, in which a Michigan forest was transformed into a magical music landscape.

Architecture studio STUFISH created a striking stage design for the electronic Adriatic Sound Festival at Fano Airport in Italy from June 13 to June 14, 2025.

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

Its electrifying display combined historical symbolism with contemporary visuals to highlight the transformative power of music and community.

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

The main stage was deemed The Temple. Inspired by Fano’s ancient Roman heritage, it was conceived of as a temporary city fusing the past and the future.

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

The Temple's centerpiece was an arched structure surrounded by neon pillars, inspired by the Arch of Augustus, a historic gateway built around 9 CE as part of the city’s defensive walls.

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

But instead of keeping people out, STUFISH imagined it as a portal—a community meeting place where people gather for the shared experience of live music.

STUFISH Stage Design at Adriatic Sound Festival

Get a peek into STUFISH's design in action:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by STUFISH (@stufishstudio)

STUFISH: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by STUFISH.

