Home / News

World’s Fifth Ocean Is Officially Recognized as the ‘Southern Ocean’

By Madeleine Muzdakis on June 16, 2021
The Southern Ocean Surrounding Antarctica Has At Last Been Recognized by National Geographic

The waters surrounding Antarctica are now officially the Southern Ocean. (Photo: Stock Photos from DEMAMIEL62/Shutterstock)

On June 8, 2021, people around the planet celebrated World Oceans Day. The renowned publication National Geographic had a special way to commemorate this important holiday. The company—which has been a leading mapmaker since 1915—announced that it will now recognize the world's fifth ocean. The Southern Ocean includes the frigid waters around Antarctica. Its official recognition and inclusion on maps is a step towards recognizing the unique importance of this region.

While National Geographic has only just now officially recognized the Southern Ocean as a distinct body of water, the region has been under debate for many years. The waters around Antarctica have been known as the Southern Ocean for years but has lacked official designation. Scientists have long noted the cold temperatures and the unique sea life in the region surrounding the southernmost continent. These are just some characteristics of the waters through which the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC) flows.

The ACC is a current surrounding Antarctica which helps cycle water carrying heat from the southern Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. The cold waters of the ACC also store carbon in the depths of the ocean—making them of great environmental importance. Now, their unique role in the planet's ecology and hydrography will be formally recognized. Although the U.S. Board on Geographic Names has recognized the Southern Ocean since 1999, only in 2021 has National Geographic and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officially added the ocean to the map.

The Southern Ocean joins the Arctic, Indian, Atlantic, and Pacific as the five oceans. According to National Geographic Society Geographer Alex Tait, the addition is an important one for many reasons. “I think one of the biggest impacts is through education,” he said. “Students learn information about the ocean world through what oceans you’re studying. If you don’t include the Southern Ocean then you don’t learn the specifics of it and how important it is.” Officially recognizing the Southern Ocean acknowledges its importance to the planet.

National Geographic has officially recognized the Southern Ocean as the world's fifth ocean.

Map of the Antarctic with the new sea protection area in the Ros

Map of the Antarctic with the new sea protection area in the Ross Sea. (Photo: Stock Photos from RAINER LESNIEWSKI/Shutterstock)

The cold waters surrounding Antarctica are distinct for their current which connects the Indian, Atlantic, and Pacific waters.

World's Five Oceans

The world's five oceans. (Photo: Stock Photos from DESIGNUA/Shutterstock)

h/t: [Science Alert, IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Luminous Photos of Antarctica Shine a Light on Its Alluring Icy Blue Surface

Vivid Photos of a Rare Flipped Iceberg in Antarctica

Rare Photos of the First Australasian Expedition to Antarctica in 1911

New Report Details Māori Sailors’ History With Antarctica That Long Predates European Exploration

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Lobster Diver Nearly Swallowed by Humpback Whale Gets Spat Out Alive
Watch Simone Biles’ Incredible U.S. Gymnastics Championship Routine in Slow Motion
Rare Leonardo da Vinci Drawing Expected to Break the Artist’s Auction Record
Sunken Medieval Italian Town Emerges From Lake for First Time in 70 Years
Storm Chaser Captures Incredible Footage of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano
11 of the Most Popular House Plants That Are Perfect For Your Indoor Jungle

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Guy Breaks His Own World Record by Balancing 1,512 Jenga Pieces on a Single Block
Uffizi Gallery Turned a Michelangelo Painting Into an NFT and It Sold for $170,000
Rodney Smith Website Honored at 25th Webby Awards
Basquiat Painting Sells for Over $50 Million in Sotheby’s Art Auction
Rome’s Colosseum Is Getting a Makeover With a New Sustainable Floor
Barack and Michelle Obama Share Heartfelt Tributes to Honor Their Late Dog Bo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.