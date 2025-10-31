Home / Store

25 Art Gifts That Practicing Artists and Creative Enthusiasts Will Love

By Sara Barnes on October 31, 2025

Art Gifts

What are your earliest memories of art? Perhaps you recall scribbling on your walls with a marker or decorating your prized coloring book in a rainbow of hues. Whatever your experiences were, it’s safe to say that your life has been touched by art—even if you don’t consider yourself a creative person. And you're not alone; this is why art gifts are some of the most unique presents you can give someone. At My Modern Met Store, we’ve curated a selection of these types of items for those that love to create art as well as those who prefer to appreciate it.

Painting enthusiasts will want to try our best-selling Viviva Colorsheets. It’s an innovative watercolor palette that’s the size of a smartphone and comes equipped with 16 vibrant hues. Packaged in a small, thin booklet, the supersaturated colors are deposited on sheets of paper. To use them, simply run a wet brush over a hue and start painting.

If your gift recipient is someone who values artists and artwork, check out our selection of art you can wear. Enamel pins have proven timeless and popular—plus their cost won't break the bank, so you can easily pick up two or three! We have portraits of famous artists as well as a collection of pins in which iconic creatives (think Picasso and Van Gogh) have been transformed into charming kitties with punderful names.

Scroll down for some of our favorite art gifts and head to My Modern Met Store for our specially curated collection.

Color Problems by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel

 

Manifesto Poster

Manifesto Poster

Holstee | $28

 

Dot Kokeshi Doll

Dot Kokeshi Doll

Sketch.inc | $55.95

 

Color Wheel Crew Socks

 

Brief History of Art Mug

 

Artists and Their Cats Book

 

Coffee then Create Mug

Coffee Then Create Mug

My Modern Met | $16.95

 

Paint Brush & Palette Earrings

 

Frida Kahlo Keychain

Frida Kahlo Keychain

Sketch.inc | $25.95

 

Pablo Picatso Enamel Pin

Unique Gifts

Niaski | $12.50

 

The KissCandle

Unique Gifts

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Salvador Dalí Action Figure

 

642 Things to Draw Book

 

Museum Collection: Impressionists Page Flags Set

 

Bird on a Cherry Blossom Branch Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Paper Models Book

 

Viviva Colorsheets

 

Modern Artists Socks Gift Set

Art Gifts at My Modern Met Store

ChattyFeet | $39.95

Portrait of the Artist as a Young Cat Book

A Portrait of an Artist as a Young Cat Book

Nia Gould | $16.95

 

‘Saguaro Cactus and Forms' Foil-Stamped 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Saguaro Cactus and Forms Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison | $19.99

 

Basquiat Skull Tote Bag

Skull Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Starry Night Candle

Unique Gifts

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom

Frida Kahlo Book

Hardie Grant | $9.99

 

Screamy Ed Socks

Screamy Ed Socks

ChattyFeet | $12.50

 

This article has been edited and updated.

