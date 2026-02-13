My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Montréal

As the second-largest city in Canada, Montréal is a bustling metropolis that marries history with contemporary culture. The French and English-speaking locale has spectacular food with an incredible art and music scene that’s active throughout the year.

My Modern Met has made your trip to Montréal an easy one by providing recommendations on where to stay, what to see, and meals you won’t want to miss. And while visiting in the summer months is undoubtedly fun, consider a trip during the winter. Québecois don’t shy away from outdoor events and embrace the frigid temperatures with the likes of Igloofest and Montréal en Lumière. You’ll gain a new and warm appreciation for freezing weather.

Scroll down to see our picks for where to go when you’re in Montréal. Then, get ready to book your ticket and brush up on your French!

Where to Stay in Montréal

Hôtel William Gray

Located in the Old Port of Montréal, Hôtel William Gray is a luxury boutique hotel that balances modern design with historic architecture. While the buildings housing the hotel date back to the 18th century, the interior boasts light-filled rooms with the amenities we’ve come to associate with comfort and class. In addition to the rooms and suites, there are multiple restaurants and a spa on site.

Four Seasons Hotel Montréal

The Four Seasons Hotel Montréal occupies a downtown space, bringing its brand of glamour to the metropolis. Featuring elegant suites and cool, contemporary rooms, the hotel offers more than just a place to sleep; it also has a restaurant that fuses local and international flavors, a lavish spa, and luxury shopping. Location-wise, it’s in the heart of the Golden Square Mile, a neighborhood boasting rich cultural experiences.

Le Mount Stephen

Boasting 90 rooms and suites, the Le Mount Stephen is a boutique hotel that combines neoclassical design with a tranquil, contemporary environment. It’s housed in a mansion that once belonged to Lord George Stephen and the exclusive Mount Stephen Club. You’ll stay in history when you enjoy its luxurious accommodations and Bar George, a British-inspired restaurant.

Where to Eat in Montréal

Marci

Enjoy comforting Italian-American cuisine when you enter Marci on Plaza St-Hubert. Featuring “vinyls, wines, and vibes,” the restaurant has resident and guest DJs that spin sets on its high-end audio system.

Joe Beef

One of Montréal’s most famous restaurants is Joe Beef. It has an ever-changing menu board, but as its chef, David McMillan, once said, “I like people to eat the way I eat: oysters, an appetizer, a big main course, cheese instead of dessert. I don’t like to eat creative food.” Look for a pound of lobster on the lobster pasta as well as rabbit, veal neck, and ham available in different comfort dishes, too.

Damas

Damas stands at the crossroads of Eastern and Western cultures, but its focus is on Syrian cuisines. Over 10 to 12 plates, diners will experience classic Syrian flavors through the chef’s modern interpretation, blending heritage with culinary imagination.

L’Express

Since 1980, L’Express has been serving an updated classic of French bistro cuisine. Throughout its nearly five decades, the spot has a cozy neighborhood vibe while gaining a global reputation. Service and flawless preparation are a cornerstone of the restaurant, and people keep coming back. In one article written shortly before L’Express’s 40th birthday, one chef estimated he had eaten there more than 500 times.

Bars & Wine Bars in Montréal

Bar Bisou Bisou

Bar Bisou Bisou is a small cocktail and apéritif bar that pairs inclusive hospitality with knowledge about its menu. Highlighting low alcohol-by-volume (ABV), non-alcoholic cocktails, sherry, vermouth, and amari, the bar brings apéritif culture (a drink taken before a meal) to life by way of the flavors of the Mediterranean.

Atwater Cocktail Club

If you’re someone who loves a creative cocktail, try the Atwater Cocktail Club. Marketed as a neighborhood bar that’s accessible to all, the staff is constantly working on unique creations that include fresh ingredients, homemade syrups, and hand-picked spirits.

Cloakroom Bar

The Cloakroom Bar is located in Golden Mile Square (the same area as the Four Seasons Hotel Montréal) and is ranked as one of the best bars in Canada and North America at large. It has a no-menu approach and boasts a long list of rare and vintage spirits—including amari and bourbons.

Cafés

Café Olimpico

Since the 1970s, Café Olimpico has been a family-run place committed to the Italian traditions of its founder, Rocco Furfaro. The cafe is known for its coffee—inviting people to linger and enjoy the beans, alongside tasty baked goods and warm hospitality.

Crew Collective & Café

If coffee and co-working are on your to-do list, Crew Collective & Café offers a tranquil environment. You can book conference rooms, a booth, or other workspaces in a building that was once the Royal Bank of Canada.

Café Saint-Henri

Regardless of how you like your coffee—whether it’s filtered, instant, or in capsules (like Keurig pods)—Café Saint-Henri has something for you. It has nine locations that each offer a different vibe, with passionate baristas being the through line.

Museums and Art Institutions in Montréal

Montréal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA)

The Montréal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) was founded in 1860 with the intent to “acquire, conserve, study, interpret, and present” a global art collection spanning every era. In doing so, the institution hopes that the community will benefit from seeing art. Its collection features Indigenous art, specifically artists with Quebec and Canadian heritage. They help make up part of the close to 47,000 objects in the MMFA’s possession.

Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For over six decades, the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) has brought contemporary art to Montréal and greater Quebec. It showcases both local and international artists, with an emphasis on being a place of discovery for its visitors. There, its exhibitions, performances, and special events champion the avant-garde and its power to transform how we look at the world.

PHI Centre

The PHI Centre bills itself as “the art of tomorrow,” using visual culture to engage with “the most relevant questions of our time.” It emphasizes inclusive programming to help everyone engage with contemporary art, whether through emotional, somatic, or intellectual means. In addition to showcasing work, PHI supports artists throughout all stages of their careers with a residency program.

Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex

Pointe-à-Callière is the Montréal Museum of Archaeology and History. It presents history, from the settlements of its First Peoples, to what’s happening today. The institution is located on the spot where Montréal was founded. When you visit, you can see some of its architectural ruins alongside permanent exhibitions about the city’s history, as well as temporary exhibitions on other civilizations both near and far.

Cultural Experiences and Events

Igloofest

Billed as the “world’s coldest music festival,” Igloofest Montréal knows how to bring the heat. Since 2007, music lovers have partied in the cold to acts from around the world. It takes place at the city’s Old Port with the skyline as an incredible backdrop. Read our review of the 2026 show.

Piknic Électronik

Piknic Électronik calls itself “your Sunday ritual,” and from May to October, it certainly is. The series features concerts taking place at Parc Jean-Drapeau from the late afternoon until dusk. As the name suggests, it’s all electronic music that aims to create an immersive, social experience in a friendly environment.

Montréal International Jazz Festival

Recognized as the largest jazz festival on the planet, the Montréal International Jazz Festival closes traffic downtown for 10 days. During that time, it’s a place where jazz legends, up-and-comers, and genre-bending artists come to rub shoulders. Attendees enjoy nearly 150 indoor concerts and more than 350 free, open-air shows.

MURAL Festival

The MURAL Festival in Montréal is a celebration of urban outdoor art—both for its creativity and the democratization of art itself. For a week each year, Saint-Laurent Boulevard transforms into an open-air museum where local and international artists show their talents alongside Block Parties and ticketed concerts.

Montréal en Lumière

Foodies, the Montréal en Lumière is for you. Prizing its gastronomy programming, the wintry Montréal en Lumière is a festival of over 100 cultural and mostly free activities across the city. Food is just one part of it; the event also has musical acts and things to do during the cold season that will certainly light up the frigid temperatures.

Wellness and Spas in Montreal

Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau

Offering massages, body, and facial treatments, Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau is also known for its water circuit. Here, “floating” is key, and it features three steps: hot (sauna or steam baths); cold (cold bath or cold showers); and relaxation (hanging hammocks, terraces, or other areas). Once you’ve experienced that, you can enjoy a seasonal menu at its on-site restaurant.

Strøm spa nordique

Boasting a thermal experience, massage therapy, and aesthetic treatments, Strøm Spa Nordique has multiple locations that offer a respite from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. It was founded with the idea of combining a Nordic spa with urbanity to provide balance in the lives of people in the community and beyond.

