Many people associate Disney with children’s movies, but the truth is that its films, characters, and parks have millions of adoring adult fans. Tapping into this demographic, LEGO has brought together the charm of fairy tales with the challenge of their detailed architecture models in a brand new Beauty and the Beast Castle set.

Created in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, the 2,916-piece set is recommended for ages 18+. This has to do with the intricacy of the model, which is full of easter eggs and nods to the 1991 movie. Once built, the front shows the opulent façade of the Beast's castle, with ochre-toned details evoking golden finishes with a crest at the top. When you see it from behind, the many levels of the castle come alive, doubling as a dollhouse for you to recreate the story or relive your favorite moments as often as you like.

The set features four detailed levels with many rooms. Among them are the sweeping ballroom with a spinning floor, the dining room with spinning platters where the “Be Our Guest” scene takes place, the tower room that houses the famous enchanted rose, and the soaring library every bookish person who ever watched the movie dreamed of.

The set also comes with 10 adorable minifigures, including Belle in her iconic golden yellow dress and the Beast in his elegant ball outfit, as well as Gaston, LeFou, Maurice, Lumière, Cogsworth, Fifi, Chip, Mrs. Potts, and Sultan. As a cheeky touch, the torn portrait of the Beast's human likeness in LEGO form is hidden somewhere in the castle.

The LEGO Beauty and the Beast Castle set is 20.5 inches tall, 12.5 inches wide, and 6 inches deep, which means it will look great as decor on a shelf or in a cupboard, but it’s also the perfect size to play in and to move it around. LEGO has traded the old paper manual for the LEGO Builder app, where you can find digital instructions, making it easier to build it with someone else.

If you'd like to get your hands on this nostalgia-inducing set, The LEGO Beauty and the Beast Castle set is coming out on April 4, with LEGO Insiders having early access April 1. To learn more, visit LEGO's website.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

