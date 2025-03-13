In the 1990s, Jurassic Park got a lot of people into dinosaurs, and while the movie is now over 30 years old, its legacy lives on. A prime example of this is the LEGO Dinosaur Fossils collection, which draws from the lore of the film to offer detailed dinosaur models. The most spectacular of them all is the new Tyrannosaurus Rex–the largest LEGO Jurassic World set ever made and one of the most impressive in all of LEGO's history.

The 3,145-piece Tyrannosaurus Rex set will surely delight fans of the 1993 film, but it's also so detailed that fans of dinosaurs who are not necessarily as drawn to the movie will love it. Over three feet in length and 12.5 inches tall, this fossil skeleton—if on the bigger side of LEGO displays—is the perfect size to take in its articulated joints, such as a movable head, opening jaw, and posable arms and tail, allowing builders to arrange it at will.

Two minifigures insert the enormous T. Rex model into the world of Jurassic Park and look extra small in comparison to other sets due to the size of the dinosaur; Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern and Sam Neill's characters from the first movie. There are also other nods to the films, like an “amber” piece. Rounding up the model are a display stand to secure your Tyrannosaurus Rex and an information plaque.

Since you may be spending some time putting it together, LEGO made sure to make the instructions extra nice. They come in a coffee-table-style manual that also features design insights, highlights from the movie, and even some T. rex dinosaur facts to impress your guests–as if the model weren't quite impressive on its own.

If you want to order your own Tyrannosaurus Rex from the LEGO Dinosaur Fossils series, mark your calendar, as the general public can order it starting on March 15. If you are a LEGO Insider, the new set was made available on March 12. To stay up to date with any new sets, make sure to follow LEGO on Instagram.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

