Mattel Honors EGOT Winner Rita Moreno With Her Own Barbie Doll Ahead of Her 93rd Birthday

In 1962, actress Rita Moreno made history as the first Latina woman to win an Academy Award, earning the nod for her breakthrough role in West Side Story. Fifteen years later, she became the third person to ever be an EGOT winner—that is, someone who has won the four major American performing art awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). Now, ahead of her 93rd birthday, Mattel is honoring Moreno with her very own Barbie doll, which calls back to the night she became a Hollywood legend.

The Rita Moreno Barbie doll is outfitted with an elegant black gown featuring metallic designs on the skirt, emulating the dresses Moreno wore to the 1962 and 2018 Oscars. The doll also features opera-length gloves, black shoes, big golden earrings, and a timeless up-do. The company worked closely with Moreno to create a doll in her likeness, listening to her suggestions from the initial design to the final touches of her outfit.

“It’s an honor to celebrate Rita Moreno as the latest addition to our Barbie Tribute Collection,” shares Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of Dolls, Mattel. “As one of the few performers to achieve EGOT-status stardom, she has shattered stereotypes and barriers for Latinas in the entertainment industry and beyond.”

As part of the Barbie Tribute Collection, which was launched in 2021 to celebrate trailblazers across fashion and entertainment, Moreno joins other figures such as Vera Wang, Laverne Cox, and Lucille Ball.

Throughout her career, Moreno has been a fierce advocate for Hispanic representation, speaking up against stereotypical roles and and making a name for herself across TV, music, film, and theater. Overcoming the sexism and discrimination that has longed plagued Hollywood, she is now considered one of the biggest Puerto Rican stars of all time.

“I was a girl who decided to go for it, and despite the challenges I faced, I never gave up on my dreams,” Moreno says. “That’s what I hope this doll inspires in each and every girl today: to live their life with courage and resilience so that they can make their dreams a reality. It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Barbie to bring this doll to life, and I hope it serves as a reminder to embrace your limitless possibilities and pursue your passions because when you embrace them, you’re bound to go far.”

The Rita Moreno Barbie doll is now available at many retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. You can learn more at Mattel's website.

