6 Limited-Edition LEGO Advent Calendars for the Countdown to Christmas

By Regina Sienra on November 3, 2023
lego star wars advent calendar

One of the most exciting parts of the holiday season is opening presents on Christmas morning. But if you (or someone you know) can't wait that long, advent calendars offer a more expedited alternative. Not only do you get a present on December 1 (over three weeks before Christmas Day), but you get a new surprise every day as you count down to Christmas. This year, some of the most exciting advent calendars on the market are sold by LEGO, which mix pop culture with festive fun for a month-long thrill for all ages.

For this holiday season, LEGO has put together six limited-edition advent calendars. Among the 2023 models is a Star Wars set, an Avengers advent calendar, and a Harry Potter set that could easily double as a Christmas village. The featured franchises are given a Christmas twist, with beloved characters donning holiday outfits and their iconic sets being transformed with holiday decorations. Additionally, there's a LEGO City Advent Calendar starring Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus themselves.

The Star Wars set sees characters from all of the movies and TV shows coming together for a cheerful celebration—Emperor Palpatine holds a warm drink as he chats with Princess Leia. Meanwhile, a clone trooper and battle droid have a snow fight as an Ewok gets ready to take to the skies.

In the Avengers advent calendar, the super heroes are back at Stark Tower for a Christmas party. Spider-Man happily dons a holiday sweater, maybe hoping that his friends will join him by the fireplace. On top of some beloved characters like Doctor Strange and Captain America, the mini builds feature iconic elements such as the Quinjet and the Hydra Train.

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter set takes fans right back to the charming town of Hogsmeade. There, a bundled up Harry is joined by Hermione and Ron for some holiday treats from The Three Broomsticks Inn and the Honeydukes candy store. For additional fun, each set includes a foldout play mat that works as a backdrop. This allow you to build the holiday scene as the days go by, seeing it come to life with new characters and accessories.

Feeling festive already? You can order these 2023 advent calendars and more on LEGO's website.

