My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Set Lets You Recreate Robert Indiana’s Famous ‘Love’ Sculpture in Time for Valentine’s Day

By Eva Baron on February 13, 2025

LEGO LOVE Set inspired by Robert Indiana

In 1970, Robert Indiana designed his first monumental LOVE sculpture in Cor-Ten steel. More than 50 years later, these sculptures continue to decorate countless cities across the United States, cementing themselves as one of the world’s most recognizable and beloved typographic designs. Now, LEGO offers the opportunity to recreate this pop art icon inside your own home.

The LEGO LOVE Set beautifully mimics Indiana’s sculpture, complete with the vivid reds, blues, and greens for which the design is known. The set also incorporates the graceful arches, curves, and decorative elements of the original serif type, an impressive feat given that LEGO bricks are typically rigid and blocky.

Though literally focusing on love, this set isn’t for the faint of heart: it’s composed of nearly 800 bricks, and is better suited for adults rather than children. In that way, the LOVE set is perfectly suited as a Valentine’s Day gift, featuring two sets of instructions for those building the LOVE model with a friend, family member, or partner.

The LEGO LOVE Set is currently retailing for $79.99, and is not only timed to Valentine’s Day, but the sculpture’s 55th anniversary. To purchase your own LOVE model, visit the LEGO website.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, LEGO has released the LOVE set, inspired by Robert Indiana's iconic pop art design.

LEGO LOVE Set inspired by Robert Indiana

LEGO LOVE Set inspired by Robert Indiana

The LEGO LOVE set is composed of nearly 800 blocks, and perfectly replicates the original design's vibrant colors and graceful curves.

LEGO LOVE Set inspired by Robert Indiana

LEGO LOVE Set inspired by Robert Indiana

For those building with loved ones, the set even includes an additional set of instructions.

LEGO LOVE Set inspired by Robert Indiana

LEGO LOVE Set inspired by Robert Indiana

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

LEGO Teaches You How To Build Your Own Engagement Ring Box for a Playful Proposal

Over 485,000 Kids Get Free LEGOs To Play With Thanks To Nonprofit Donations

LEGO Lets You Bring a Piece of Rome to Your Home With This 1,880-Piece Trevi Fountain Set

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Unveils ‘Sunflowers’ Set Celebrating Van Gogh’s Famous Color Experiment
LEGO Lets You Bring a Piece of Rome to Your Home With This 1,880-Piece Trevi Fountain Set
Watch 10,000 LEGO Bricks Go Against a 300-Ton Hydraulic Press in a Match for the Ages
Couple Turns Historical Icons Into Cute and Colorful Art Toys
Over 485,000 Kids Get Free LEGOs To Play With Thanks To Nonprofit Donations
Mattel Honors EGOT Winner Rita Moreno With Her Own Barbie Doll Ahead of Her 93rd Birthday

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Teaches You How To Build Your Own Engagement Ring Box for a Playful Proposal
6 Limited-Edition LEGO Advent Calendars for the Countdown to Christmas
Designer Turns Daft Punk’s Legendary Pyramid Stage Into a Colorful 2,000-Piece LEGO Set
Barbie Introduces Diwali Doll Created by Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre
LEGO Builder Shows How To Make Your Own LEGO Moo Deng the Baby Pygmy Hippo
Explore the World of Studio Ghibli Wherever You Are With This Free Printable Board Game

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.