LEGO Set Lets You Recreate Robert Indiana’s Famous ‘Love’ Sculpture in Time for Valentine’s Day

In 1970, Robert Indiana designed his first monumental LOVE sculpture in Cor-Ten steel. More than 50 years later, these sculptures continue to decorate countless cities across the United States, cementing themselves as one of the world’s most recognizable and beloved typographic designs. Now, LEGO offers the opportunity to recreate this pop art icon inside your own home.

The LEGO LOVE Set beautifully mimics Indiana’s sculpture, complete with the vivid reds, blues, and greens for which the design is known. The set also incorporates the graceful arches, curves, and decorative elements of the original serif type, an impressive feat given that LEGO bricks are typically rigid and blocky.

Though literally focusing on love, this set isn’t for the faint of heart: it’s composed of nearly 800 bricks, and is better suited for adults rather than children. In that way, the LOVE set is perfectly suited as a Valentine’s Day gift, featuring two sets of instructions for those building the LOVE model with a friend, family member, or partner.

The LEGO LOVE Set is currently retailing for $79.99, and is not only timed to Valentine’s Day, but the sculpture’s 55th anniversary. To purchase your own LOVE model, visit the LEGO website.

LEGO: Website | Instagram

All images via LEGO.

