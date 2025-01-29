Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Lets You Bring a Piece of Rome to Your Home With This 1,880-Piece Trevi Fountain Set

By Regina Sienra on January 29, 2025
The Trevi Fountain is one of the most famous landmarks in Rome, drawing somewhere between 10,000 and 12,000 visitors a day before the city put in place a new queuing system to prevent large crowds at the site. Understandably, these conditions are not ideal to take it in; but luckily, LEGO has created a new set that will allow you to bring this monument home and gaze at it for as long as you want (no crowds blocking your view). The new LEGO Trevi Fountain set, made up of 1,880 pieces, captures the charm of this world-famous site.

The story of this fountain dates back to the 18th century, later making appearances in movies such as La Dolce Vita (1960) and Roman Holiday (1953). Nowadays, tourists from around the world visit it for its ornate architecture and for the belief that tossing a coin into the fountain ensures you'll return to Rome someday. That's why it was the perfect addition to LEGO's Architecture series, created with art and travel-loving adults in mind for its detailed depiction of the fountain.

LEGO explains that this set evokes the experience of viewing the fountain on a sunny day, and promises to immerse you in the history and mythology of the fountain. The set depicts the grand façade of the Palazzo Poli, as well as the sculptures of Oceanus in his shell chariot and Abundance and Health in miniature form. It also features hippocampi and Tritons in the water, with the small Lovers Fountain off to the side.

Rooting the fountain in its dynamic present, the set also includes buildable street lamps and bollards at the front of the fountain. And since the fountain wouldn't be complete without the running water, LEGO brings it to life with dozens of clear blue pieces, which even create the illusion of flow with some vertical pieces and light hitting the “water” with the solid color blocks shining beneath.

Once built, the set measures over 10 inches high, 15 inches wide, and 7 inches deep, making it the perfect addition to your living room or bookshelf. Whether you consider yourself a fan of Italian architecture, European history, or simply a traveler who longs to visit this landmark, this set is perfect for anyone who would be thrilled to have a piece of Rome at home.

The LEGO Trevi Fountain set is coming out on March 1, 2025, and you can preorder yours today on LEGO's website.

Sources: Trevi Fountain at LEGO.com; Rome to regulate Trevi Fountain crowds after restoration

