Home / Creative Products / Toys

Couple Turns Historical Icons Into Cute and Colorful Art Toys

By Emma Taggart on December 19, 2024

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Caitlin and Joe, the husband-and-wife duo behind Collectable Cities, design charming art toys inspired by iconic figures. Their playful, clay-like characters whimsically revitalize real-life personalities with colorful details and unique accessories.

The concept for Collectable Cities was inspired by the couple’s love of storytelling and their travel adventures. “My partner Joe and I love traveling, and became inspired by the way Asian countries have so much fun with characters,” Caitlin tells My Modern Met. “Their culture has really embraced the use of cute mascots for brands, destinations, products, etc., which seems to add a lot of color and personality to daily life.”

Caitlin and Joe both bring a wealth of creative industry experience to Collectable Cities. Joe specializes in captivating character design and animation, while Caitlin focuses on branding and graphic design. They decided to create something of their own, and began designing a selection of collectable, pocket-size city mascots.

The Collectable Cities series offers a diverse range, from pop culture icons like Sherlock Holmes to historical figures such as Elizabeth I. “We wanted to represent the interesting stories of historic characters in a sleek but nostalgic style, where locals or visitors could collect their favorites as a nice addition to their bookshelves or desks as a nice memento.”

Today, the Collectable Cities collection of characters continues to grow. Caitlin and Joe now offer a range of seven British characters, along with the new Frida Kahlo collection. Inspired by the Mexican painter, the set features two limited-edition Frida characters that can be posed to hold hands just like in the artist’s 1939 painting, The Two Fridas.

The Frida Kahlo Dreams figure features the artist’s iconic flower crown and a monkey, a frequent subject in her paintings. The Frida Kahlo Nightmares model, on the other hand, holds a paintbrush and a human heart, another recurring symbol in her art. Both the Dreams figure and the Nightmares model are available for purchase individually or as a set, each capturing a distinct side of the iconic artist.

Each art toy stands between 7.5 and 10.5 centimeters (approximately 2.9 and 3.1 inches) tall and comes packaged in a colorful, illustrated box. Some feature cute accessories, like Sherlock’s magnifying glass or the Queen’s corgi. First editions also include limited, hand-numbered collector’s cards. Plus, new art-inspired figures are currently in the prototype phase, including one depicting Pop Art legend Keith Haring and another modeled after contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama.

Caitlin and Joe also design and sell enamel pins, key rings, postcards, and prints of their adorable characters. Check out the art toys below and head to the Collectible Cities website for more.

The Collectable Cities art toys bring famous personalities to life, complete with colorful details and unique accessories.

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Inspired by Frida Kahlo, this set features two limited-edition Frida characters that can be posed to hold hands just like in the artist’s 1939 painting, The Two Fridas.

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

The Collectable Cities series also offers a diverse range of British-inspired icons.

Collectable Cities Art Toys

There's one toy depicting Sherlock Holmes…

Collectable Cities Art Toys

…and more modeled after British royalty.

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

There's even a toy figure inspired by Shakespeare, complete with his Hamlet skull and quill pen.

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Plus, new art-inspired figures are currently in the prototype phase, including one depicting Keith Haring.

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

And another modeled after the legendary Yayoi Kusama.

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Collectable Cities Art Toys

Discover how Caitlin and Joe, the husband-and-wife duo behind Collectable Cities, design and produce their art toys.

Collectable Cities: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to features photos by Collectable Cities.

Related Articles:

20 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life

Artist Turns Unlikely Pop Culture Characters into Toy Action Figures

Artist Reimagines Iconic Figures Throughout History as Manufactured Toy Dolls

20 Contemporary Art Gifts Inspired by Today’s Top Artists

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Over 485,000 Kids Get Free LEGOs To Play With Thanks To Nonprofit Donations
Mattel Honors EGOT Winner Rita Moreno With Her Own Barbie Doll Ahead of Her 93rd Birthday
LEGO Teaches You How To Build Your Own Engagement Ring Box for a Playful Proposal
6 Limited-Edition LEGO Advent Calendars for the Countdown to Christmas
Designer Turns Daft Punk’s Legendary Pyramid Stage Into a Colorful 2,000-Piece LEGO Set
Barbie Introduces Diwali Doll Created by Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Builder Shows How To Make Your Own LEGO Moo Deng the Baby Pygmy Hippo
Explore the World of Studio Ghibli Wherever You Are With This Free Printable Board Game
Pharrell Williams Takes Diversity ‘Over the Moon’ With LEGO
LEGO Aims to Make Half Its Plastic Renewable by 2026
LEGO Designer Recreates Lisbon’s Iconic Bica Funicular Railway With 2,997 Tiny Bricks
20 Backyard Games That Will Provide Hours of Outdoor Fun This Summer

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.