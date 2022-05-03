Study Finds That Colorful Road Art Prevents Traffic Accidents by 50%

Murals are beautiful to look at, but can they make our cities and towns safer? A new report by Bloomberg Philanthropies and Sam Schwartz Consulting studied the safety impact of murals on the asphalt of streets and crosswalks. The report found that colorful additions to pavement actually decreased traffic accidents involving pedestrians or cyclists by 50%.

The team studied 17 asphalt art sites across the nation which have been adorned for more than two years. Accident rates since installation were analyzed in comparison to the “plain” past. Crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists were halved and crashes leading to injuries were reduced by 37%. Video footage analysis at five sites confirmed why the artwork may have a safety effect. Drivers yielded to pedestrians in crosswalks at a 27% higher rate and dangerous pedestrian interactions with cars dropped by 25%.

Bloomberg's Asphalt Art Initiative is dedicated to promoting the safety benefits of decorative asphalt. They call it “activating the streets.” The project focuses on roadways, pedestrian spaces, and vertical infrastructure. They have so far funded 42 public artworks in the U.S. and Europe. Although the Federal Highway Association does not yet use such artwork as official signage, Bloomberg's findings suggest that bright colors and patterns make drivers more alert and remind them of their responsibilities on the road. Plus, the artwork is a great way for communities to come together and beautify a space.

Bloomberg Philanthropies and Sam Schwartz Consulting studied the safety impact of murals on the asphalt of streets and crosswalks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloomberg Philanthropies (@bloombergdotorg)

The report found that colorful additions to pavement actually decreased traffic accidents involving pedestrians or cyclists by 50%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloomberg Philanthropies (@bloombergdotorg)

h/t: [DesignTAXI]

Related Articles:

Street Artist Adds Eye-Mazing Murals With Detailed Reflections of the City

These Sophisticated LEGO Orchid and Succulents Sets Are Designed to Help Adults Unwind

35+ Creative Mother’s Day Gifts for the Greatest Woman in Your Life

Ingenious Chair Designed To Easily Transform Into Storage Shelf