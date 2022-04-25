These Sophisticated LEGO Orchid and Succulents Sets Are Designed to Help Adults Unwind

Remember those floral adult coloring books that were all the rage not so long ago? Maybe you owned one, and relaxed by losing track of time filling in the patterns with color. One company that picked up on the benefits of creative, meditative activities is LEGO, who began releasing sets specifically for adults. Among these is the Botanicals Collection, comprised of several plant-inspired sets designed with intricate details and a sophisticated darker color palette. The newest addition to the collection of elegant flora are the Orchid and Succulents sets. According to the LEGO Play Well Study 2020, 73% of adults often research or think about ways to destress at least weekly, and over 72% say play helps them relax.

The Succulents set in particular was created to offer a relaxing, mindful experience to help adults unwind by focusing on something they enjoy. “They say having succulents in a room helps you focus,” states Anderson Ward Grubb, senior designer at The LEGO Group. “We hope this set gives the same feeling. The set builds nine different plants inspired by real-life succulents and cacti, including agave and aloe. Each one comes in its own small black container, but can be attached to any part of the set’s base, so you can arrange and rearrange to your heart’s content. It includes 771 pieces, and the completed model measures over 5 inches high and 6.5 inches wide. Created with community in mind, it comes with three sets of instructions covering the nine plants, so invite two friends, open a bottle of wine, and start building!

The Orchid set features six white and pink flowers, two small blooms, five leaves, and two air roots, set in a buildable light blue pot. It’s customizable, too—you can rotate the stems, flowers, leaves, and roots to create your desired look. Even the soil is buildable, and includes “bark mix” pieces for an authentic look. The design is inspired by a real orchid in the LEGO office, which the team kept throughout the design process to watch how the flower changed throughout the seasons. Michael Psiaki, lead designer at The LEGO Group, says one challenge with the set was creating a cylindrical pot for the orchid from LEGO elements that “would be fun to build but also beautiful to look at.” The kit is 607 pieces, and measures over 15 inches high and 11.5 inches wide. And, LEGO says, “These elegant flowers are known for being hard to keep alive, but we guarantee you won’t have that problem with this one.”

Both the Orchid and Succulents sets will be out May 1, just in time for Mother’s Day. Each set retails for $89.99, and is available for pre-order on the LEGO website.

LEGO is introducing Orchid and Succulents sets to its Botanical Collection kits designed especially for adults.

LEGO hopes the builds will offer a relaxing, mindful experience to help adults unwind by focusing on something they enjoy.

LEGO: Website | Amazon | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [designboom]

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

LEGO Unveils Flower Collection To Let You Build Your Own Plants That Will Never Wilt

LEGO Is Releasing Stress-Relieving Sets for Adults to Build and Relax

This LEGO Architecture Set Brings the Tokyo Skyline to Your Living Room