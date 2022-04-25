Home / Creative Products / Toys

These Sophisticated LEGO Orchid and Succulents Sets Are Designed to Help Adults Unwind

By Larisa Crowder on April 25, 2022
LEGO Succulent and Orchid Sets

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Remember those floral adult coloring books that were all the rage not so long ago? Maybe you owned one, and relaxed by losing track of time filling in the patterns with color. One company that picked up on the benefits of creative, meditative activities is LEGO, who began releasing sets specifically for adults. Among these is the Botanicals Collection, comprised of several plant-inspired sets designed with intricate details and a sophisticated darker color palette. The newest addition to the collection of elegant flora are the Orchid and Succulents sets. According to the LEGO Play Well Study 2020, 73% of adults often research or think about ways to destress at least weekly, and over 72% say play helps them relax.

The Succulents set in particular was created to offer a relaxing, mindful experience to help adults unwind by focusing on something they enjoy. “They say having succulents in a room helps you focus,” states Anderson Ward Grubb, senior designer at The LEGO Group. “We hope this set gives the same feeling. The set builds nine different plants inspired by real-life succulents and cacti, including agave and aloe. Each one comes in its own small black container, but can be attached to any part of the set’s base, so you can arrange and rearrange to your heart’s content. It includes 771 pieces, and the completed model measures over 5 inches high and 6.5 inches wide. Created with community in mind, it comes with three sets of instructions covering the nine plants, so invite two friends, open a bottle of wine, and start building!

The Orchid set features six white and pink flowers, two small blooms, five leaves, and two air roots, set in a buildable light blue pot. It’s customizable, too—you can rotate the stems, flowers, leaves, and roots to create your desired look. Even the soil is buildable, and includes “bark mix” pieces for an authentic look. The design is inspired by a real orchid in the LEGO office, which the team kept throughout the design process to watch how the flower changed throughout the seasons. Michael Psiaki, lead designer at The LEGO Group, says one challenge with the set was creating a cylindrical pot for the orchid from LEGO elements that “would be fun to build but also beautiful to look at.” The kit is 607 pieces, and measures over 15 inches high and 11.5 inches wide. And, LEGO says, “These elegant flowers are known for being hard to keep alive, but we guarantee you won’t have that problem with this one.”

Both the Orchid and Succulents sets will be out May 1, just in time for Mother’s Day. Each set retails for $89.99, and is available for pre-order on the LEGO website.

LEGO is introducing Orchid and Succulents sets to its Botanical Collection kits designed especially for adults.

LEGO Orchids

LEGO hopes the builds will offer a relaxing, mindful experience to help adults unwind by focusing on something they enjoy.

LEGO Succulent SetLEGO OrchidsLEGO's Succulent Set Comes with Multiple Sets of Instructions so People Can Build TogetherOrchid and Succulent LEGO Sets Designed for AdultsLEGO Orchid SetSucculent LEGO Set

LEGO: Website | Amazon | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [designboom]

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

LEGO Unveils Flower Collection To Let You Build Your Own Plants That Will Never Wilt

LEGO Is Releasing Stress-Relieving Sets for Adults to Build and Relax

This LEGO Architecture Set Brings the Tokyo Skyline to Your Living Room

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mattel Releases Queen Elizabeth II Barbie Doll To Celebrate the Monarch’s 70 Years of Service
LEGO Releases Nostalgic ‘Back to the Future’ Set of All Three DeLoreans
Watch a Little Boy Realize His Drawing Has Been Turned Into a Huggable Plush Doll
Barbie: The History and Legacy of the World’s Most Famous Doll
This LEGO Architecture Set Brings the Tokyo Skyline to Your Living Room
37 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This 3,955-Piece ‘Home Alone’ LEGO Set Doubles as an Advent Calendar
20 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life
9,090-Piece Titanic Set Is the Largest LEGO Model Ever Released
30 Gifts for Board Game Lovers To Have Hours of Wholesome Fun
These Wooden Puzzle Toys Will Flex Your Imagination
Mattel Creates One-of-a-Kind Barbie Dolls Based on Female Heroes of the Pandemic

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.